Expert urges people against taking 'Godzilla' weight loss drug Reta for important reason

Injection drugs used for weight loss are on the rise, but experts have warned against the effects of an experimental weigh loss drug promoted on social media and fitness forums as a shortcut for shedding some pounds — all whilst regulatory approval on the med is still pending.

Retatrutide, often shortened to ‘reta’ online, has attracted attention within bodybuilding communities, where some fitness influencers have praised it as a ‘fat-loss peptide’ or ‘cutting’ aid, even sharing discount codes or directing their followers towards specific online sellers.

It’s worth noting that no medicine containing retatrutide has been approved for public use by the MHRA or any other regulator worldwide yet, which means that any ‘reta’ is sold outside the official medicines supply chain.

Users on Reddit have also complained about its significant side effects, including a negative impact on their mental health.

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Abdal Alvi, Chief Clinical Officer at Simple Online Pharmacy, warned that while the medication – nicknamed the 'Godzilla shot' – has generated ‘excitement’, it is still awaiting regulatory approval.

“The clinical findings have understandably created considerable excitement, but promising trial results are not the same as regulatory approval," he told UNILAD.

Millions of Americans are using weight loss medicaitons (Getty Stock)

The reason why Retatrutide has attracted huge interest after clinical trials is because it’s been suggested that it could produce greater weight loss than existing treatments, including Ozempic and Mounjaro.

The once-weekly injection acts on three hormone receptors (GIP, GLP-1 and glucagon) leading to the unofficial nickname ‘triple G’.

No approved retatrutide exists

“Retatrutide is still being formally studied,” continued Alvi. “Any website or social media account claiming it can currently sell the treatment to members of the public should immediately raise alarm bells.”

The pharmaceutical company behind retatrutide, Eli Lilly, says genuine retatrutide is currently available only to people enrolled in its authorised clinical trials.

Despite this, products claiming to contain the medicine are being advertised through websites and social media accounts, with sellers using labels such as ‘research use only’ or ‘not for human consumption’.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has specifically warned consumers not to purchase supposed retatrutide products carrying such descriptions. It says their quality is unknown and they may be harmful.

Despite those warnings, ‘reta’ continues to circulate on social media and in other fitness communities, often under coded descriptions such as 'research peptide' or 'research chemical', while discussions about obtaining and using the injections can move into private messaging groups.

There are various different weight loss medications being made (UNILAD)

Social media platform TikTok says it prohibits users from buying, selling, marketing or providing access to regulated, prohibited or high-risk goods and services such as retatrutide. However, investigations have found sellers and promoters attempting to evade platform rules.

'Consumers have no reliable way of knowing what is inside an unregulated vial'

Alvi said: “Research use only’ does not mean the product is a legitimate medicine that happens to be available early. It means it has not been supplied as an approved treatment for a patient.

“Consumers have no reliable way of knowing what is inside an unregulated vial. It may contain too much or too little of the claimed ingredient, a different substance entirely or contaminants introduced during manufacturing, storage or delivery.”

Retatrutide is not the only weight-loss drug being sold outside regulatory and clinical oversight. Unregulated sellers also offer versions of approved weight-loss medicines, such as Zepbound and Mounjaro, through the so-called ‘grey market’.

“Prescription weight-loss treatment should never begin with a direct message, a bank transfer or a seller promising to post an injectable product without asking about your medical history,” Alvi explained.

Retatrutide is still in its experimental phase, Eli Lilly confirmed (Vincent Alban/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“A legitimate provider will use regulated medication, verify that it is suitable and ensure a qualified prescriber has assessed the patient. They will also be GPhC registered - and their registration details will be visible on their website - so it’s a good idea to check.

“Ongoing clinician support, to help with questions, concerns, side effects or personalising your titration pathway, isn’t something you can get from an unregulated seller, but can make all the difference to a patient’s treatment journey.”

Why approval of medication is important

Alvi also clarified why regulatory approval is essential for a new medication.

Clinical trials assess not just if the medication helps with weight loss, but also examines side effects, dosing, interactions with other medicines and whether benefits continue to outweigh risks across different patient groups.

Regulators then scrutinise the evidence before deciding whether a treatment can be authorised and under which conditions it may be prescribed.

“Skipping this process means skipping the safeguards designed to protect patients. Even approved weight-loss medicines can cause side effects and are not suitable for everyone,” Alvi said.

The FDA has not formally approved 'reta' yet (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“With an unknown product, the risk is greater because the patient may not know what they have taken or how strong it is. That can also make it much harder for healthcare professionals to treat them if something goes wrong.”

People who believe they have purchased an illegal medicine should not use it. Anyone who has already used a suspected illegal or unapproved product and feels unwell should seek medical advice, explaining exactly what was taken and where it came from.

This is not to say that retatrutide won’t ever get approval, Alvi said.

“Retatrutide may eventually become an important obesity treatment, but that decision belongs to regulators once the necessary evidence has been assessed,” he continued.

“For now, the message is straightforward: there is no legitimate retatrutide available for members of the public to buy. If somebody is offering it, do not take the risk.”