Expert urges people against taking 'Godzilla' weight loss drug Reta for important reason
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Expert urges people against taking 'Godzilla' weight loss drug Reta for important reason

Users have complained about significant side effects impacting their mental health

Stefania Sarrubba

Stefania Sarrubba

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Topics: Weight loss, TikTok, Health, News

Stefania Sarrubba
Stefania Sarrubba

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