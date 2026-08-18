Doctor explains reasons behind 'genuinely unbearable side effect' of Godzilla weight loss drug Reta

A doctor has explained some of the reasons behind a particularly unpleasant side effects of a drug described as the 'Godzilla' of weight loss medication.

Retatrutide is a triple agonist drug which is currently undergoing trials, and is not currently FDA approved or available outside of an Eli Lilly trial.

It works in a similar way to GLP-1 medications, which target particular hormone receptors in the body to create a feeling of fullness.

However, retatrutide, sometimes shortened to 'reta', acts on not just one but three different hormones.

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It is hoped that the additional hormones will both make the medication more effective in assisting fat loss, and help to prevent muscle loss which sometimes affects patients taking GLP-1.

Some people who have taken the medication have reported one side effect, feeling emotionally very numb, or an adverse effect on their mental health.

In videos shared to TikTok, some people described feeling reduced to 'emotionless robots', while others took to Reddit claiming that it seems as though they cannot feel 'joy or happiness' since starting the trial drug.

GLP-1 drugs have exploded in popularity, and retatrutide is supposed to be even stronger (Getty Stock)

One person even took to Reddit, writing: "This is the most depressed I’ve been in my life. Not like I’m just sad all the time.

"But nothing brings me enjoyment. Music isn’t good anymore. None of my hobbies bring me enjoyment. And I find myself just laying in bed staring at nothing.”

Now, Dr. Louis Lerebours, MD, a Family Medicine Physician currently practicing at Freeman Recovery Center, in Dickson, Tennessee, has shared some possible reasons why this might be.

Nonetheless, he explained that as retatrutide is still a trial drug then this shouldn't be considered a definite side effect for the moment.

"Emotional numbness should not be considered a definite side effect of retatrutide at this time because it is still being tested," he said, as a caveat.

Nonetheless, there are some possible mechanisms in the body which could potentially produce this effect.

"Possible reasons for this are medications altering how appetitive or rewarding certain activities may seem to patients," he said, explaining that this is 'due to their effects on the body's 'reward' and 'appetite' pathways'.

Retatrutide is still in clinical trials (Getty Stock)

Nonetheless, he added that it could also be one or more of 'the many other things that can affect patients' moods, such as: fatigue; decreased calorie consumption; drastic fluctuations in weight; the amount of sleep they get; and their current state of mind.'

But if someone is taking this medication then what might they be able to do about it?

"If a lack of emotion or loss of interest in activities that previously pleased you is still present, please discuss this with your clinician before making adjustments to your medication on your own," Dr Lerebours advised.

"Discussing when these symptoms first appeared, as well as changes in sleep, nutrition, stress levels, and other prescription medications, can help identify if there has been a change in either the medication or some other aspect of your life."

Nonetheless it is still worth remembering that retatrutide is still a trial drug.

UNILAD has approached Eli Lilly for comment.