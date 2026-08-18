Doctor explains reasons behind 'genuinely unbearable side effect' of Godzilla weight loss drug Reta
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Doctor explains reasons behind 'genuinely unbearable side effect' of Godzilla weight loss drug Reta

Retatritude is still in clinical trials, and is touted as being an extremely potent weight loss medication

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Topics: Health, News, Weight loss

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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