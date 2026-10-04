Wreckage of missing US-bound plane that suddenly disappeared found off Massachusetts coast

The wreckage of a plane heading for Boston that disappeared off the coast of Massachusetts on Saturday (October 3) has been found.

The Gulfstream G100 departed Bermunda at 12.41am local time on Saturday bound for the US.

However, FlightAware data revealed the plane plummeted from 23,500 feet to 11,000 feet in just three minutes at 1.04am, before the final radar ping was recorded at 1.23am, just two minutes before the flight was due to land at Boston Logan International Airport.

The Coast Guard confirmed it was alerted to the missing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration at roughly 2am, which lead to a search rescue being deployed.

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The US Coast Guard said in a statement: "The current search area is offshore of Nantucket. Coast Guard, air and surface cruise are actively responding, including: planes HC-144 and MH-60 from Air Station Cape Cod; a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Station Brant Point; and a Fast Response cutter from ship USCGC William Sparling.

"The Coast Guard will continue searching and provide additional information as it becomes available."

The US Coast lead the search (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Crews were deployed off the coast of Nantucket, with officials finding a 'debris field', which they confirmed was associated with the missing aircraft.

"Coast Guard search crews located a debris field that has been confirmed to be associated with the missing aircraft," the Coast Guard said in an update later on Saturday.

"Crews are continuing to search for the six people who were aboard the aircraft and the Coast Guard cutter William Sparling will continue search efforts throughout the night."

The six people on board were two pilots from Canada, two Canadian medical workers, a patient from Bermuda, as well as their relative.

The aircraft was carrying the six people on board as part of a medical transfer.

Steven MacKinnon, Canada's minister of transport, confirmed on X that four Canadians were onboard.

The politician penned: "I am aware of reports of a Canadian-registered air ambulance aircraft that went missing while travelling from Bermuda to Boston.

The Gulfstream G100 aircraft (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

"Four Canadians are among the six people on board. My thoughts are with everyone on board, as well as their families, loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with the relevant authorities as search and rescue efforts continue. I want to thank all first responders involved for their ongoing efforts."

Air traffic control audio posted by LiveATC.net states that the pilot reported electrical problems and declared an emergency as the aircraft approached the Massachusetts coast.

Meanwhile, the audio also suggests the plane may have been 'coming in blind' as a storm hit shortly before it vanished, Boston 25 reported.