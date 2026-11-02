Expert explains why there is 'no visible wreckage' after Learjet plane nosedived killing all nine on board

An aviation attorney has explained why there was 'no visible evidence' after a private aircraft crashed into a Florida neighborhood on Sunday (November 1).

The Learjet plane had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when it ran into difficulties.

The pilot spoke of turbulence while the jet was traveling eastbound at 35,000 feet, before requesting to climb 2,000 feet higher.

Just moments later, the aircraft suffered a quick descent and plunged 35,000 feet in just over a minute.

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According to LiveATC.net, The pilot's last words to controllers were: "We're going to crash into the ground."

The plane came down in Greenacres at approximately 12:50pm EST, with all nine onboard killed.

The plane plunged 35,000 feet in just over a minute (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

Zachary Gorwitz, a Miami-based aviation attorney, told the Miami Herald that he believes the plane may have suffered from an icing issue, which is when ice particles build up on key pieces of the plane.

Gorwitz claims the icing could have impacted the horizontal stabilizer, located at the back of the aircraft to prevent the plane from tipping too far up or down.

A build-up of ice crystals in the sensor of the stabilizer could lead to a crash similar to what was seen in Florida over the weekend, according to the expert.

Because the plane was nosediving at 600mph, Gorwitz explained that "it’s really not surprising that there wouldn’t be a lot of surface debris because of the incredible force of the impact."

The National Transportation Safety Board said it has initiated a ‘go-team’ to arrive at the scene on Sunday night and Monday (November 2) morning, with an investigation into the fatal crash ongoing.

The nine people onboard have died (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

In a statement provided to UNILAD, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said: "A Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, around 12:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, November 1. Nine people were on board.

“The aircraft departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

“The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates.”

The co-pilot of the LearJet plane has since been identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha, as per the New York Post.

Nathalia featured in local media in 2023 after receiving her pilot's license at 17, which happened before she even passed her driving test.

She had dreamed of becoming a commercial pilot one day.