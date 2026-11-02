Expert explains why there is 'no visible wreckage' after Learjet plane nosedived killing all nine on board
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Expert explains why there is 'no visible wreckage' after Learjet plane nosedived killing all nine on board

The expert believes the plane may have suffered from an icing issue

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Saul Martinez/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Travel

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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