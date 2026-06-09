A travel expert has detailed what he believes is the 'worst seat' on a plane which you'll want to avoid on your next vacation.

Rob Adcock, a travel content creator who works closely with Skyscanner, has boarded many flights over the years and has become known on TikTok for being that 'travel hack guy'.

The Brit provides all the best travel deals in his videos, while he also informs his followers on the mistakes to avoid at the airport.

There's also the case of avoiding the 'worst seat' on a plane, which Rob told UNILAD is the 'worst of every world'.

Advert

Rob explained how you 'can't get comfy' in this seat, while you're also typically the last off the aircraft too. When you have a tight connection, this can be particularly worrying, and it's also frustrating for those looking to start their holiday.

Rob is not a fan of seat 19E (Rob Adcock)

The seat, you ask? Right in the middle of the plane, 19E.

Rob said: "The worst seat is 19E. A middle seat towards the middle of the plane. Urgh. Worst of every world. You always end up next to the person who constantly wants to get out. And if you need to get out, you’ve got to move the person next to you.

"You can’t get comfy, and if you’re next to two randoms, I’ve always found they don’t appreciate it if you fall asleep, dribbling on their shoulder."

Explaining his hate for seat 19E further, Rob continued: "You’re usually the last to get off too. Because a lot of budget airlines don’t use air bridges and use buses instead, it means they can use both doors to get on and off.

"All that means is you’re too far away from the front and the back to get any kind of benefit. The airlines know this and that’s why they’re either free or, 9 times out of 10, if you use random seat allocation, that’s what you’re getting."

You'll want to avoid 19E on your next vacation, according to Rob (Getty Stock Photo)

Such advice will certainly be important for fans heading to the US, Canada and Mexico for the World Cup, with airports across the three nations set to be extremely busy over the next month.

Jacob Wedderburn-Day, travel expert and co-founder of Stasher, recently told UNILAD that to avoid a travel disaster, fans should avoid a 'tight connection or landing on match day'.

"If fans are flying into a major hub, they should try to arrive the day before, keep the rest of the itinerary light, and assume immigration, baggage reclaim, taxis and public transport will all take longer than usual," he added.