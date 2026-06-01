Travel expert explains why certain clothes are the worst items to wear on a plane

While it's a no-brainer that you shouldn't travel by plane wearing your most expensive pair of Jimmy Choos, there are other, less-obvious items of clothing that experts advise against traveling in as well.

If you're headed somewhere sunny on vacation there's a good chance you're wearing clothes that are more suited for the warmer climes your headed to – a t-shirt for example.

However, a flight attendant has previously said that this isn't a good call, particularly in an emergency situation.

Andrea Fischbach, a member of American Airlines cabin crew, told WhoWhatWear last year: "Emergency slides are not fun to go down and hurt – a lot – and it's not a smooth landing once you reach the end of the slide.

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"The more you cover the surface of your skin, the more protection for your largest organ."

The clothes you wear going down a plane's evacuation slide matters (Getty Stock Image)

Basically, if you're wearing a t-shirt and shorts, you'll definitely feel the burn doing down the evacuation slide.

Jeans are also strongly advised against, and one airline actually issued an online plea to passengers to stop wearing to popular piece of attire.

Now travel expert Mitch, who has been documenting his years-long travels on his YouTube channel where he boasts over 200,000 subscribers, has shared what he thinks are no-go items of clothing to travel in: one example being sandals.

While it's tempting to be beach-ready when headed on vacation, this kind of footwear can prove to be problematic.

Speaking to UNILAD, Mitch told us: "The worst clothes for airplane emergencies would be flip flops or sandals that could fall off, shorts or skirts that would make it uncomfortable to slide down the exit slides, or overly bulky clothes that would get caught on stuff."

Mitch has been traveling around the world for 10 years (Supplied)

"Clothes made of highly flammable materials are also probably not a good idea," he added.

Mitch describes himself as a 'digital nomad' and met his wife while on his travels.

Giving a breakdown of his adventures, he said: "After a 10-month solo backpacking trip through South America, I stopped in Cali, Colombia, to take salsa dancing classes.

"I only planned to stay for a couple weeks, but God had other plans for me. I met a cute Colombian girl in class, those couple weeks turned into a couple years, and before we knew it... we were married and traveling the world as digital nomads."

BRB, off to travel the globe in a bid to find my future husband.