Everybody likes a night on the town once in a blue moon – but the one thing no one likes is how it can leave you feeling the next day.

Whether you're the type of person to have a pounding headache, feel the need to spew every five minutes, or simply rot in bed all day (guilty as charged), hangovers are simply not enjoyable.

We've been trying evade them for years. Some people swear by anti-hangover pills like Myrkl, while others say it's what you eat before going out that can play a key part in how you'll feel the next day, there's dozens of so-called hacks.

However, there's a new one that people having been trying out of late and that's something known as 'zebra striping' – and it doesn't involve any animals or crosswalks.

What is 'zebra striping'?

This zebra must not have tried the 'zebra striping' trend... (Getty Stock Image)

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This technique is where someone alternates between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

"Like the black and white stripes of a zebra, this method creates a pattern that helps moderate your drinking," says Drinkaware.

"Because of this technique, you’ll find yourself able to still enjoy social occasions that typically involve alcohol."

Does it really prevent hangovers?

Many people swear by the new drinking trend when it comes to hangover (Getty Stock Image)

Cathy Montgomery and Abi Rose, psychologists from Liverpool John Moores University, UK, are pro-zebra striping.

They penned in an article for The Conversation: "By alternating non-alcoholic alternatives with alcoholic drinks, zebra striping slows overall alcohol consumption.

"This not only reduces your peak blood alcohol concentration (meaning you’re less intoxicated at any given point), it also tends to reduce the total number of alcoholic drinks consumed."

And it's reducing this numbers of alcoholic beverages that'll you'll thank yourself for the next day.

"Zebra striping can reduce hangovers if it leads you to drink less overall," the experts said.

"By slowing the pace and extending the time between alcoholic drinks, you might end up drinking less."

How to try it

Having a soft drink between alcoholic ones can stop you from consuming too much booze (Getty Stock Image)

Drinkaware advises you do these five things if you wanted to give zebra striping a go.

Firstly, plan ahead and decide which alcohol free drinks you'll have between your usual chocies.

Second, keep things consistent. Have an alcoholic drink, followed by a soft drink or alcohol-free alternative – and repeat.

Drinkaware also says you should set a personal limit and decide how many alcoholic drinks you want in advance.

If you're someone who drinks often, a fourth piece of advise from the UK-based charity is to 'include drink-free days during the week as well to give your body an extra break'.

Lastly, get your friends involved with zebra striping too! If the people you're on a night out with are following the same tactic as you, it'll be a lot easier to do.