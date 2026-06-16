Travel expert explains why 1F is the 'best seat' on a plane

Can't decide where to sit on the plane for your next vacation? Well, a travel expert has explained why you should consider 1F.

Being at the front of the plane having to attempt small talk with cabin crew can often feel like you've drawn the short straw, but Rob Adcock, from Skyscanner, explained to UNILAD why it's the place you want to be.

The Brit is a keen traveler and shares many tips and tricks on his popular TikTok channel.

And having been on plenty of flights during his time, Rob has discovered what he feels is the best place to sit on a plane: 1F.

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"For me, the best seat on the plane is 1F for a few different reasons," he told UNILAD.

"Main one is that extra legroom. You can’t beat it. When you can stretch out and not spend the entirety of the flight chewing on your knees, you are loving life."

Rob is a big fan of seat 1F (Getty Stock Photo)

1F is also a window seat, which Rob and many other passengers are a massive fan of.

The travel expert added: "Being able to lean your head against the side after that 3am alarm for a cheap flight out of Manchester is another level. A lot of people love 1A or 2A because you have the extra space, but for me, it’s not the one.

"All that happens is, 45 minutes into the flight, it becomes the waiting room for the toilet. And they never usually smell the nicest."

While you're at the airport preparing to board your flight to sit in the best seat, Rob has warned people to avoid a number of mistakes.

Rob previously told UNILAD that the 'biggest mistake' people make at airports is simply not being prepared.

"You’ve been standing in a queue for security for an hour, it’s not a surprise that you’ve got to take your belt off and empty your pockets," Rob said.

The travel expert previously spoke to UNILAD about airport mistakes (Rob Adcock)

"It’s like you did last time, and the time before that. Just think ahead. If you’re unsure, just Google it. It’ll save you the death stare."

Another mistake which leaves the content creator rather frustrated at airports is when passengers are not 'aware of their surroundings'.

"I know lots of people only travel very rarely, and it can be a daunting task going through a big bright airport at 4 in the morning. I get it," he added.

"But if you’re going to have your suitcase outstretched and just stop in an area where loads of people are walking through, you’re gonna get some dirty looks."

Rob has also revealed to UNILAD the 'worst seat' on a plane, which means you're always 'last to get off'.