Travel expert explains why 1F is the 'best seat' on a plane
Home>News>Travel

Travel expert explains why 1F is the 'best seat' on a plane

Rob Adcock believes you 'can't beat' seat 1F

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Al Drago/Getty Images

Topics: Travel

Callum Jones
Callum Jones