What happens to your body if stop drinking alcohol for a day, week, and month
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What happens to your body if stop drinking alcohol for a day, week, and month

There's more benefits to ditching alcohol than just avoiding a thumping headache the next day

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Mental Health, Alcohol, Health

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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