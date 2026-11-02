El Niño has two lesser-known 'cousins' and scientists are increasingly worried about them
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El Niño has two lesser-known 'cousins' and scientists are increasingly worried about them

Two ocean currents could have a devastating impact on global weather patterns if they continue to weaken

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Science on a Sphere (gov)

Topics: Climate Change, Environment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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