‘Wrecking ball’ Super El Niño warning issued as expert names two regions with ‘highest risk’ of flooding

Experts have issued a warning over a 'wrecking ball' Super El Niño that is predicted to cause major flooding issues in two US regions.

This year's El Niño could be the most extreme on record, with NOAA claiming this year's weather event has a 75 percent chance of peaking as the strongest since records began way back in 1950.

The natural climate cycle occurs when the surface waters of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become unusually warm, which can lead to extreme weather events including hurricane warnings and even a 'winter storm battleground'.

Typhoon Champi, which has wrecked havoc across Asia, has been reached the 'super' level because of El Niño, one expert explained.

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“El Nino is the main driver,” said James Caron, director of meteorological operations for North America and Asia at Atmospheric G2, per The East Malaysia.

“That time is what lets it reach super typhoon strength.

“The biggest threat is extreme rain over northern and northeastern Taiwan."

Taiwan has experienced the brunt of Champi (I-Hwa Cheng/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, meteorologists have warned the Super El Niño could bring about record-breaking floods and storms in the coming weeks and months.

The United Nations' Tom Fletcher said: "A wrecking ball that will likely tear through Latin America, Eastern and Southern Africa, Asia, and the Pacific with extreme heat, droughts and flood."

Meanwhile, Celeste Saulo, from the World Meteorological Organization, added: "This is literally off the monitoring charts that we have used for the past four decades."

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz told the New York Post that Fall will 'linger longer this year', which means winter arrives later.

As a result, less snow is expected, though two regions could be at risk of experiencing extreme flooding.

“Northern California could see frequent storms with rain and wind – and coastal storms with erosion,” Benz added to the New York Post.

“California and the desert southwest are at the highest risk of flooding.”

Northern California is at risk of increased erosion (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Benz went on to reiterate other experts' views that this year's El Niño could 'be one of the strongest on record'.

Meanwhile, as per the Sun, Celeste Saulo, secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization, stated that the whether pattern could worsen conditions we are already witnessing.

“We are already witnessing extreme weather events and expect this to multiply and cascade as El Niño intensifies,” she said.

“But a powerful El Niño does not have to be a recipe for humanitarian disaster.

“We have the science forecasts, the early warnings to save lives and protect livelihoods.”