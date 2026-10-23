Taiwan shut down and 1,000 flights canceled as strongest storm in the world Typhoon Champi nears land

The island of Taiwan came to a standstill on Friday as Typhoon Champi brought furious winds and heavy rain toward its coast.

Authorities shut down financial markets, closed schools, and canceled almost 1,000 flights, grounding all 262 domestic flights alongside 717 international journeys.

The massive disruption follows Typhoon Champi’s rise to become the strongest tropical cyclone on Earth in 2026 after hitting peak winds of 296 km/h (184 mph).

Reaching the equivalent of a Category 5 storm, Champi took the top spot from Hurricane Polo, which previously held the wind speed record at 285 km/h (177 mph).

How dangerous is Typhoon Champi right now?

Although the storm has weakened from its super typhoon status, it remains a dangerous Category 3 or 4 threat.

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Taiwan's Central Weather Administration reported that Champi was packing gusts of around 191 km/h (119 mph) near its center while moving roughly 170 km (106 miles) east of the island.

Officials confirmed one person has died and 163 were injured during the severe weather.

Typhoon Champi remains a dangerous Category 3 or 4 threat (Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2026)

Per Reuters, Central Weather Administration forecaster Liu Pei-teng said direct landfall is still possible if the storm 'stalls, loops, or wobbles from side to side' on its approach.

Liu noted the 'storm's wind radius is quite large, among the bigger ones in recent years', warning that if it slows down, 'the strong winds will affect Taiwan for longer'.

What measures are being taken to protect residents?

Emergency responders and local authorities across northern counties have mobilized to handle severe flooding and coastal surges.

In the northeastern county of Yilan, officials handed out sandbags and positioned amphibious vehicles and inflatable rescue boats for potential evacuations.

Suao port town head Lee Ming-chen stated, “When necessary, the military will come in to help people, including using amphibious vehicles for evacuations or disaster relief.”

The predicted path of Typhoon Champi (UNILAD)

Meanwhile, local residents in northern port cities scrambled to secure their property before the worst of the weather hit.

Construction worker Liu Yu-en, 18, said: “It's not that severe; I'm just worried that there will be flooding,” adding that the area has ‘seen a lot of flooding this year'.

Will the storm affect weather in other countries?

After skimming past northeastern Taiwan, the storm’s trajectory shows it turning north toward the Chinese coast before heading toward southern Japan.

Beyond East Asia, meteorologists point out that the massive cyclone is pulling on the global jet stream.

In Canada, forecasters expect the downstream impact to bring unsettled and changeable weather across Ontario and Quebec during the middle and late parts of next week.

Almost all of Taiwan shut down on October 23, 2026, leading to the cancellation of 262 domestic and 717 international flights (Photo by Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images)

How did Super Typhoon Champi become strongest storm on Earth in 2026?

Sea surface temperatures in this stretch of the western Pacific are roughly 30°C (86°F), which is slightly warmer than typical readings this time of year.

On top of the surrounding environment featuring deep moisture, calm winds and low wind shear, air can more easily be vented away from the storm.

However, after leaving Taiwan, the typhoon will hit more unfavorable environment, where it will likely be downsized to a Category 4 or 3 storm.