Taiwan shut down and 1,000 flights canceled as strongest storm in the world Typhoon Champi nears land
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Taiwan shut down and 1,000 flights canceled as strongest storm in the world Typhoon Champi nears land

Massive cancellations and widespread shutdowns have hit Taiwan as the most powerful storm of the year barrels toward the coast

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Japanese Meteorological Agency

Topics: Climate Change, World News, Environment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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