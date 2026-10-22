Difference between typhoon and hurricane as Super Typhoon Champi becomes strongest storm on Earth
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Difference between typhoon and hurricane as Super Typhoon Champi becomes strongest storm on Earth

There is one key difference that separates a typhoon and a hurricane

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Extreme Weather

Topics: Climate Change, Weather, World News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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