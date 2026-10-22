Asia issues land warnings as Super Typhoon Champi intensifies to strongest storm on Earth heads towards Canada
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Asia issues land warnings as Super Typhoon Champi intensifies to strongest storm on Earth heads towards Canada

The land warnings have caused flights to be canceled

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Fox Weather

Topics: Weather, World News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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