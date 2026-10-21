The creator of the much-loved mobile game Stick Run has died, his company announced on Wednesday.

Manuel Otto was just 14 years-old when he created the mobile game Stick Run, which has remained popular for the past decade and-a-half, reports People.

According to German outlet PNP, Otto was found at his home in Bavaria by a neighbour. Emergency services were reported to have been called, however they were unable to save his life, according to the news site.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm and announce the passing of our creator, developer, and fellow Stick Runner, Marc-Manuel Alexander Otto,” the company said in a statement shared to X on October 21.

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The post asked for anyone who ‘may help clarify the circumstances’ surrounding the incident to, ‘please reach out to us or contact your local law enforcement agency.’





The statement said, “For so many of us, it was a part of our childhood.

“A game we grew up playing with friends, sharing laughs, competing for high scores, and making memories that will stay with us for a lifetime,” the statement continued.

“It brought people together and became a cherished part of our childhood.”

“Today, we mourn not only the loss of our creator, but also a fellow Stick Runner whose work became a part of our lives,” the spokesperson added.

“His legacy will live on through every memory, every run, and every player who grew up playing Stick Run.”

Otto was just 14 when he created Stick Run (Facebook)

Otto’s game Stick Run is a free-to-play game available on Facebook, created in 2010 and played by 43 million people across the world by 2013 on desktops, laptops and mobile phones, according to German outlet OVB.

Players control a stick person who runs the gauntlet of an obstacle course and collects coins as they go.

The game’s Facebook page has over 5 million followers.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.