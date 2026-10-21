Stick Run creator Manuel Otto dies at the age of 30
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Stick Run creator Manuel Otto dies at the age of 30

He created the still much-loved game at the age of just 14

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Manuel Otto/Facebook)

Topics: Gaming

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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