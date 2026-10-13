Expert lists seven items to urgently stock up on as Arctic storm heads to the US
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Expert lists seven items to urgently stock up on as Arctic storm heads to the US

The storm is predicted to his 19 states in the US, including Maine, Florida and California

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Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: El Niño, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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