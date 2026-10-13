Expert lists seven items to urgently stock up on as Arctic storm heads to the US

The US is set to feel the impact of a harsh winter as experts issue an El Niño warning to 19 states that may need to stock up on supplies to ride out the storms.

The El Niño has been predicted to be heading to America, with experts following its ever development in the Pacific Ocean.

While it was first said to be a possible issue over the summer, its true problematic repercussions are said to become more significant in the winter months.

With weather events such as snowstorms and more predicted to occur along the East Coast, southern Maine, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and California are all expected to see above-average levels of rain, snow, hail and sleet.

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But with adverse weather comes the chance that people will not be able to carry on with their normal duties.

This could potentially bring feet of snow to areas with high-altitude in the west, and precipitation to other locations.

An El Niño is set to come to the US (Getty Stock Images)

In response to the worry that snow could disrupt essential services and block people from getting things like food, medical supplies or more, Heather Eason revealed to UNILAD the seven things to stock up on which could stop you from getting into a tricky situation should the worst happen.

She said: “As a power engineer, I focus on what people need during extended periods without power.”

According to Eason, this includes things like 'a whole house generator with a throw over switch,’ as a starting point.

From there, she said to ‘get gas now before the storm hits’ as ‘gas can sit in your garage for a month without losing its reliability to run a small engine’.

The expert added: “You can add a stabilizer to prevent deterioration of the gas when it's fresh to be able to store it up to 24 months. Ensure all generators are outside at least 20 feet from doors, windows, vents, and exhaust is directed away from your house.”

But that’s not all.

To ensure you’re able to keep your home powered for long periods of time, Eason revealed to stock up on these things to prevent losing electricity or heat.

They are: a ‘phone power bank, LED lanterns, batteries, portable battery power station, extension cords, propane for a gas grill, and solar panels.’

You should stock up on essential things (Getty Stock Images)

However, Eason isn’t the only expert to recommend things as John Blackburn - General Manager at ARS Restoration Services revealed to UNILAD that an Arctic storm, like what is predicted in some states, can lead to ‘frozen pipes’.

When this happens, a water pipe can become damaged, and losing water in a storm can be a very uncomfortable experience.

To prevent this, he suggests a couple of things, claiming: “Know where your main water shutoff is and keep a wrench by it. Open the cabinets on exterior walls so heat reaches the plumbing, drip faucets overnight, and shut off outdoor hose bibs. The biggest mistake we see after cold snaps is people waiting until water is pouring through the ceiling. If your heat or power fails, check your pipes early and call for help before a freeze becomes a flood.”