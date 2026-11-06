Atmospheric river forecast: California, Oregon and Washington face storm risk next week
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Atmospheric river forecast: California, Oregon and Washington face storm risk next week

Extreme weather conditions could lead to huge disruptions such as power outages

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: US News, California, Weather, El Niño

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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