Psychic dubbed 'new Baba Vanga' makes terrifying 9/11-scale attack prediction for 2027
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Psychic dubbed 'new Baba Vanga' makes terrifying 9/11-scale attack prediction for 2027

Her forecasts also include a potential global fuel shortage, a major political shake-up and a worrying prediction about Donald Trump.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: World News, New York, Donald Trump, Royal Family

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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