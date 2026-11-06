Psychic dubbed 'new Baba Vanga' makes terrifying 9/11-scale attack prediction for 2027

A psychic who claims to have predicted several major world events has warned of a potential attack on New York in 2027, which she believes could trigger a much wider international conflict.

Selina, who has been dubbed the 'new Baba Vanga', believes the incident could happen between March and May next year, with the Statue of Liberty featuring in her prediction.

Speaking to UNILAD, she said: "I see a very major attack on the Statue of Liberty, potentially next spring."

She went on to compare the potential incident to one of the most devastating terrorist attacks in modern history, adding: "I think there will be an attack in New York, and it will be reminiscent of the Twin Towers attacks."

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Selina believes the incident could have consequences far beyond the US, potentially becoming a catalyst for an escalation in the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

"I believe this will act as a catalyst for a significant escalation in the war in the Gulf," she explained.

She also suggested NATO could become involved in a wider conflict, although she stressed that she did not envisage Britain being bombed or occupied.

Selina predicts a major attack involving the Statue of Liberty could happen between March and May 2027. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

What has Selina predicted about a global fuel shortage in 2027?

The New York prediction is not the only concerning forecast Selina has made for next year.

She believes the final week of February and the whole of March 2027 could bring a significant fuel shortage, affecting the UK and other parts of the world.

Explaining what she believes could cause the disruption, she pointed towards the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for oil tankers.

She said: "I see a genuine global fuel shortage, particularly in the UK, throughout March."

Selina believes disruption around the waterway could affect fuel supplies, with possible restrictions on driving and flights.

She added: "Things should return to normal in April."

However, she warned that the economic consequences could continue, predicting increases in petrol tax, fuel duty and flight prices.

She also forecast a stock market crash, recession and property market crash, which she believes would be connected to the escalation involving Iran.

Despite the predictions, Selina thinks the stock market would eventually recover, describing the crash as temporary.

Selina believes the potential New York attack could trigger an escalation in the conflict involving Iran. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

What has Selina predicted about Donald Trump and NATO?

Her forecasts also extend to the White House, with Selina predicting that Donald Trump could experience a serious health scare.

She suggested Vice President JD Vance could gradually assume more presidential responsibilities before eventually taking over the role.

"I see a significant health scare involving Donald Trump. I think he could end up in hospital at some stage," she said.

Selina also believes the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine could develop into a prolonged confrontation, with Russia eventually gaining the upper hand.

She predicted NATO would eventually fall apart in its current form, explaining: "I also think NATO will eventually disintegrate."

Selina has predicted a major health scare involving US President Donald Trump with JD Vance taking over as president. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

However, she believes a smaller alliance could emerge, involving major European countries including the UK, Spain, France and Germany.

Beyond geopolitics, Selina made several predictions concerning the Royal Family, including her belief that Prince William will become King in May 2027, with his coronation potentially following in May 2028.

She also predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship would eventually end in divorce.

Selina says psychic abilities run through four generations of her mother's family and claims she began experiencing spirits and premonitions more clearly at around 13.

Among the events she says she previously predicted are Queen Elizabeth II's death, Liz Truss's resignation and the election of Pope Leo XIV.

She also claims to have predicted the US bombing of Iran on June 21, 2025.