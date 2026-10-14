Prophet of Doom psychic shares eerie 2027 Trump prediction involving 'radioactive dust'

The 'Prophet of Doom' has spoken once again, and he predicts bad news for Donald Trump.

British man Craig Hamilton-Parker has gained widespread attention for his 'doom and gloom' predictions, many of which have come true. These include the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which happened in 2022, and the Covid-19 pandemic, which halted the world two years prior.

He's also made a number of predictions on Donald Trump. In 2016, he correctly predicted he would win the presidential election.

However, his latest prediction regarding Trump isn't as positive.

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Craig took to YouTube to share his latest predictions, in a video titled 'Trump and America: 2027 World Psychic Predictions.' Here, he predicted there would be an 'attempted attack on the presidential aircraft, Air Force One.'

Craig had a vision of 'something being launched' towards the presidential aircraft (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

"This came from a vision I had," he said. "I get a lot of my predictions when I'm asleep and in dreams. Sometimes a feeling comes to me as I wake up, I don't rest."

Describing what he 'saw' during his prediction, Craig continued: "I saw something being launched towards the presidential aircraft."

However, that's not all he saw. The psychic continued to tell viewers that he saw something that looked like 'radioactive dust' or a 'contamination of some sort' around the predicted event.

"I'm not quite sure how it will unfold," he continued.

"Has somebody planted something or have we tried to do something?"

Craig continued to explain to his followers that he couldn't say exactly what his predictions meant, but thought it might be connected to a 'drone or some other device.'

"If this happens, we might find out more later on," he continued.

Craig has made a number of chilling predictions (YouTube/Craig Hamilton Parker)

Initially, Craig said he saw something being 'launched' but later admitted that would be unlikely.

"Maybe there's something being smuggled in," he questioned. "Something's going to happen with that."

However, the Air Force One 'attack' isn't the only thing the the psychic predicts. Craig also believes there will be a 'number of terror attacks around the world' in 2027.

He didn't get the name Prophet of Doom for nothing!

However, it is important to note that these are only predictions and there is no evidence supporting these claims. Although Craig has been right about many of his predictions, there have been many which have not come true.

Earlier this year, it Trump unveiled his new Air Force One, which had been accepted as a gift from the Qatari government.

"There will never be one like this. This is very unique. This is considered the world's most luxurious plane," he said at the unveiling.

"When it was built, it was built at a level that will probably never be seen again. This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody's ever seen before.”







