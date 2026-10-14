Prophet of Doom psychic shares eerie 2027 Trump prediction involving 'radioactive dust'
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Prophet of Doom psychic shares eerie 2027 Trump prediction involving 'radioactive dust'

Craig Hamilton-Parker's latest prediction involves Donald Trump's Air Force One

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Craig Hamilton-Parker

Topics: Donald Trump, World News, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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