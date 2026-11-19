The so-called Prophet of Doom has issued a warning about looming 'blackouts' across the West.

Cyber warfare has become a bigger risk in recent years, and concerns were raised just last week after a Microsoft outage. The tech giant insisted that the global outage wasn't down to an attack, however.

After a few days of investigations it was determined that the 'root cause' of it was down to three factors – one of which dated back to July.

Microsoft issued an update to the servers that power Microsoft 365 over the summer, and while it appeared as if the update was working fine, it has since been found that there was a bug that meant that servers would become overwhelmed and unresponsive when they were dealing with high amounts of load, The Independent reported.

Advert

While it wasn't attack-related, psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker still thinks that what happened was fishy...

Microsoft experienced outages last week (Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images)

"First, we had that Microsoft outage. Um, that was pretty concerning and I've spoken about that," he said in a November 17 YouTube video, adding: "And then we had the FAA ground stop and now banking disruptions all within days of each other."

Hamilton-Parker went on to say that he had predicted these things 'well in advance'. He also noted in his new video that it was 'funny' that the FAA, Microsoft, and the banks were all insisting their respective outages were not from an attack.

Hamilton-Parker continued: "Strange, too, also how the boats in the Mississippi collided, for example. Uh, was that another outage? They've not told us about something with their navigation systems.

"Here in Europe, we've had trains crashing in Spain which should be on super safe, high-speed lines. You know, what's going on?"

Further on his his video, Hamilton-Parker shared that he thinks the recent outages won't be the last.

"I predict we're going to see more attacks on our infrastructure and in particularly we will see blackouts," he said.

"Now imagine if all this kind of happens simultaneously. What would it be like? They've hit the banks, they've hit the transport system, they hit the internet, and they hit the media, and we have blackouts at the same time. There would be panic, wouldn't there?"

Hamilton-Parker further warned of the West's 'foreign enemies': "They've realized that we are very, very exposed at the moment and foreign agents – which I'm thinking as being the collective of China, Russia, North Korea, Iran – are all going to be meeting up soon. I feel that that's what's really behind it."