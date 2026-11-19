Below Deck star João Franco and his brother are reportedly still in prison in Turkey, leaving their mother 'distraught'.

Franco, 36, and his brother, Karlos Franco, 34, allegedly got into a verbal argument in a store on November 7, which left a 17-year-old dead. Local newspapers reported that the brothers were taken into custody following the alleged altercation in the Bodrum district of Muğla.

Now, Below Deck alum Ben Robinson, who starred alongside Franco in Bravo's Below Deck Down Under earlier this year, has spoken out after speaking with the brothers' mother.

“I spoke to the brothers’ mother yesterday,” the reality chef told Page Six. “She was crying and in pieces. As the case continues to unfold, there may be some additional footage that has yet to be seen. Their mom is very distraught.”

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It's been reported that the Below Deck alum and his brother remain in custody (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

He claimed that 'no one could communicate with them', before passing on a message from their mother, Cheryl.

"She appreciated the chat and wants the American public to know the circumstances and cherishes everyone’s support for her boys amidst this tragic situation. Cheryl and I will continue chatting as this unfolds.”

Robinson also claimed that the pair have 'legal representation in Turkey', which is how their mother keeps tabs on what is going on. "João wrote a handwritten note and one of the lawyers took a picture and sent it to the mother via cell phone," he added.

“It is alleged the tourists, reportedly intoxicated, started arguing with shop officials because they were using foul language,” Voices Newspaper reported last week. The outlet also reported that a 17-year-old who worked in the shop 'fell to the ground after being punched and hit his head on the stairs'.

João Franco appeared on Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under(Photo by: Trae Patton/Bravo via Getty Images)

Haberler.com later reported that the teen had died in the hospital.

A CCTV video which was obtained by Page Six allegedly showed the brothers getting into an altercation with the shop workers, with a number of employees stepping in. A man could be seen falling to the ground during the altercation.

It is unclear who threw the first punch.

UNILAD has contacted local police in Bodrum and João Franco's representatives for comment.

João, who was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, is best known for his appearances on Bravo's Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Mediterranean.