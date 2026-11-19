Elon Musk hasn't got over his spending spree during the midterm elections, in which the Republicans suffered significant losses.

The results, which many called a 'blue tsunami', saw the Democrats take of the House and the Senate, which was a huge blow for Donald Trump, but also for his frenemy Musk, who poured a staggering sum of $446m into supporting the Republican party.

Now, Musk, who stepped back from his position as lead of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in May 2025, has insisted he is 'not MAGA'.

"I'm not sure what MAGA means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don't have that," the 55-year-old said at The New York Times' DealBook Summit.

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Musk was seen wearing a MAGA cap in 2024 (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Seemingly wanting to get the message across, he once again confirmed he was 'not MAGA'.

It's a far cry from his earlier feelings, having previously been spotted sporting a MAGA cap. During a rally in October 2024, the Space X CEO was heard telling the crowd: “I’m not just MAGA, I’m dark gothic MAGA.”

During the 2024 elections, which saw Trump take control of the White House for a second term, Musk is said to have donated at least $250m to help the POTUS. However, it doesn't seem like his cash went as far this time.

Addressing his monetary loss for the first time the day after the midterms, Musk took to X on November 4 to write: "Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time [shrug emoji]."

Elsewhere during his interview at the DealBook Summit, Musk claimed his goal was to 'hold a Republican majority with 51 seats by 2029', which he acknowledged 'failed, by the way'.

Musk said he 'would have spent less money' if he could turn back time (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” he added. “But it certainly shows that, you know, American elections are not just about money.”

He then claimed he would 'have spent less money' if he could 'rewind the clock'.

Musk's comments come just weeks after the POTUS called him a 'brilliant guy'.

“Elon’s a brilliant guy, and I have an expression. We have to protect our brilliant people because we don’t have too many of them,” Trump said while discussing the possible scrutiny if the opposition gained control of Congress following the midterms.

He also called the Tesla CEO 'a very good guy'.