Elon Musk deletes posts after spending $458m on disastrous Republican midterms
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Elon Musk deletes posts after spending $458m on disastrous Republican midterms

Elon Musk supported 106 Republican candidates in the midterms, but only 19 have won so far

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Topics: Elon Musk, Politics, US News, Twitter

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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