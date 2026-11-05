Elon Musk seems to have made moves to hide his stance on the US's midterm elections, which ended with Democrats James Talarico claiming victory onstage in the Texas Senate race, and Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed, who also won his race.

Iowa, Georgia, and Arizona are also blue majorities, as the live results continue to roll in.

However, Musk's support of the Republican party ended with his alleged X posts being deleted, in which he called for people to 'vote red today' as he endorsed Texas's Ken Paxton before his loss.

It also comes as Forbes reported that Musk spent a claim of $458 million to support conservative candidates in both the House and Senate races.

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Online, people on X have reacted and even screenshotted tweets that appear to have been posted by the entrepreneur.

But they are no longer available to view.

Elon Musk was backing Republicans in the Midterms (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The removed posts include a pinned October 29 message urging voters to choose Republicans, but social media sleuths say this was taken down by the Tesla founder early Wednesday (October 4) once the Texas results were announced.

The Associated Press reported Talarico won his position shortly after 11 p.m. EST on Tuesday, hours before Musk's alleged deletion.

At the time of the results being posted for the races, Musk’s profile was seen retweeting posts of analyses about the election and at 1am he tweeted: “Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time.”

He also posted beforehand: “Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now.”

On Wednesday morning, he claimed Voter ID failed in California' in response to a user writing online: “Voters agreed with Republicans on every policy at issue and then voted Democrat.” This was in reference to the rejection of a California ballot rule that would have mandated voters showing a government-issued photo ID when casting their in-person ballot.

In response, one person wrote of Musk's tweets: "Elon Musk is reportedly deleting tweets in which he aggressively urged people to vote for Republicans. But he seems to have forgotten that there are people whose entire job is to screenshot everything posted by famous people. Once it's online, it's never truly gone!"

James Talarico took the votes in Texas, despite Musk's support of his opponent (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Attached to the post was a video of Musk's profile, which shows the posts.

However, when attempting to click on them, a 'nothing here to see – yet' notification pops on the screen.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Musk spent $458 million on supporting 106 Republican candidates and their aligned causes, Congress leaders, and in donations to the Texas Senate race, Senate Leadership Fund and key House battlegrounds in New York, New Jersey and Iowa.

However, out of the 106 men and women who had Musk's support, come Wednesday, only 19 had won, 47 had lost, and 40 races had yet to be called.

Around the same time, Musk's net worth decreased from $878 billion Wednesday.

Figures show he lost $23.7 billion and shares in his SpaceX and Tesla ventures both fell.

UNILAD reached out to Elon Musk for comment.