Democrats share four-word message after historic midterms win
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Democrats share four-word message after historic midterms win

The Democrats have won control of the US House and Senate - here's what could happen next

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: democrats-midterms-congress-win

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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