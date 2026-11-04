Barack Obama has congratulated the Democrats on their huge win at the US midterms and successfully reclaiming both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Obama, who served as president from 2009 through to 2017, says that the Democrats' win marks a 'clear message' from the people of America and how they feel about the way their country is being ran and the current political climate.

"Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face," the former POTUS shared on his Twitter page.

"These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country — including in areas once considered long shots."

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Barack Obama said the midterm results send a 'clear message' about Americans (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He continued: "They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first.

"We also owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties who helped ensure a smooth election and carried out one of the most essential functions of our democracy.

"While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future."

Obama issued a statement on social media following the Democrats' win (@BarackObama/Twitter)

Sharing their thoughts on Obama's remarks and the midterm results, one person said it was 'a generational political massacre' and that Americans are 'done with MAGA'.

"Trump told America to vote like he was on the ballot, they did and America rejected him," somebody else said.

A third commented on Obama's Twitter post: "Tonight was the first time in two years I’ve felt any real happiness or hope. I’m proud and grateful to my fellow Americans."

While the Democrats will now have more say in how America is run, Donald Trump has made it clear that he will use his veto power if he has to – and even shared a picture of a red MAGA-like cap with 'VETO' across it on Truth Social as an apparent warning.





He said earlier this week: "I guess I'll become Mr. Veto. I'm not going to let them ruin it."

Trump went on to say on the Pod Force One podcast: "They'll be sending stuff up. You veto it.

"Eventually, after a month or two of getting all vetoed – you know, it's just waste – they come over and make a deal."