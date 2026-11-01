Trump issues drastic warning that he will be 'veto president' if Democrats win midterm elections
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Trump issues drastic warning that he will be 'veto president' if Democrats win midterm elections

The president also addressed his hopes of running for office again despite a constitutional restriction

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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