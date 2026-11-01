Trump issues drastic warning that he will be 'veto president' if Democrats win midterm elections

President Donald Trump has said he would repeatedly use his presidential veto power if Democrats win control of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The president suggested he could block legislation for a month or two before attempting to reach agreements with Democratic lawmakers.

The comments came in a preview of his New York Post podcast interview with Miranda Devine.

"I guess I'll become Mr. Veto," Trump said. "I'm not going to let them ruin it."

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He described how he believes the approach could eventually bring both sides to the negotiating table.

"They'll be sending stuff up. You veto it," he said. "Eventually, after a month or two of getting all vetoed - you know, it's just waste - they come over and make a deal."

Donald Trump said he could become "Mr. Veto" if Democrats win control of Congress in the November 2026 midterms. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump's plan if Democrats win control of Congress

Trump's comments outline a possible response if Republicans lose control of either chamber.

Democrats need to gain three seats to take the House of Representatives, while the Senate contest is also being closely watched.

Most polls cited in the reporting suggest Democrats are well positioned to make the gains needed in the House.

Seven Senate races are being fought within narrow margins, although Republican strategists say their own data shows a more competitive picture, with several contests still considered toss-ups or within reach.

Trump has continued campaigning in traditionally Republican states, with rallies scheduled in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday.

During campaign appearances, Trump has described the US as having the 'greatest economy in history' and argued that polls do not accurately capture Republican support.

He also made clear that he hopes the scenario he outlined will not happen.

"Hopefully we don't have to worry about that," he said.

The president said he would like to run for office again, despite the restrictions imposed by the 22nd Amendment. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

How many bills has Trump vetoed as president?

Trump has vetoed two bills during his second term, compared with 10 during his first term in the White House.

A Democratic-controlled House could also bring investigations into Trump, his administration and people close to him. Democrats have said they intend to scrutinise the president and his allies if they regain power.

Democrats controlled the House during the final two years of his first presidency, while Republicans retained the Senate.

The split made it harder for Democratic-backed legislation to reach the president's desk.

The interview also touched on Trump's future beyond his current term. He said he would like to run for president again, while acknowledging the constitutional restriction.

"I'd love to run again if I had the chance, but the language is very exacting," he said, referring to the 22nd Amendment, which prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice.

Trump added that he believes there is still plenty of time left in his current term: "We have more than two years left. That's a long time."