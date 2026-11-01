JD Vance brutally trolled over Dumbledore costume as he sends Halloween message

JD Vance marked Halloween on Saturday by posting a video of himself as Harry Potter headmaster Albus Dumbledore, wearing a long grey wig and robe while holding his baby son Alec, who was dressed as Dobby the Elf.

"Hey guys, Vice President Dumbledore here with little Dobby the Elf," the 41-year-old told the camera, before urging viewers to 'eat a lot of candy'.

The festive message was not welcomed by everyone, after Vance blasted on X over the costume.

The video arrived just days before Tuesday's midterms, with polls forecasting a difficult evening for the vice president's Republican allies.





What did people say about JD Vance's Dumbledore costume?

The replies came thick and fast.

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"Diva sure loves a wig," wrote an X user, while another wrote, "I thought you were Daenerys Targaryen," referencing the Game of Thrones character.

"I was really hoping this was an AI-generated video," wrote @kittenstormer, while another user quipped, "Not the first time this weirdo has put on a wig."

Others recalled a costume Vance wore years ago, when he was seen in a blonde wig in a resurfaced photo.

Others were more pointed, with one writing, "JD Vance literally just keeps hitting all new lows."

Not everyone joined the pile-on.

One user wrote, "This is pretty funny. He should become a comedian after he's done being VP," while others pointed out that Vance is still just a father enjoying Halloween with his child.

"Vice President Dumbledore and baby Dobby is the most wholesome thing on the timeline today," one user wrote, and another comment read, "Politics aside, that baby is ridiculously cute."

Vance has been at the forefront of the campaign trail, though not every appearance has landed well.

Last week, he was branded 'insensitive' at a CNN town hall in Ohio after cracking a joke while answering a young woman's question about rising prices and affordability.

JD Vance, 41, posted a Halloween video on Saturday dressed as Albus Dumbledore while holding his son Alec. (X/@JDVANCE)

Who is JD Vance's youngest son Alec?

Alec's arrival has attracted attention of its own.

Usha and JD announced in January that they were expecting their fourth child, and Alec was born in July. The last time an incumbent Second Family added a newborn was in 1870, when Schuyler Colfax, vice president to Ulysses S. Grant, and his wife Ellen had a son.

The family's Halloween theme had been teased in advance, with Vance previously noting that their children were fans of Harry Potter. Eldest son Ewan dressed as Harry Potter himself, while Vivek and Mirabel appeared as a spider and a dragon.

In his memoir Communion, Vance revealed the couple had decided against more children because of the pressures of public life, until the assassination of his close friend Charlie Kirk last fall changed Usha's mind.

"Something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. One life was stolen from us, but another was given," he wrote.