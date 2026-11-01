JD Vance brutally trolled over Dumbledore costume as he sends Halloween message
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JD Vance brutally trolled over Dumbledore costume as he sends Halloween message

Replies revived an old photo of Vance in a blonde wig while supporters defended his family moment

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: X/@JDVANCE

Topics: JD Vance, Halloween, Harry Potter, Social Media

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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