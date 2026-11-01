Heat director Michael Mann rushed to hospital after gun accident

Director Michael Mann was rushed to a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg during a training accident on October 31.

The legendary filmmaker, 83, was reportedly attempting to holster his gun at the Los Angeles range yesterday at around 4pm, when the incident unfolded.

His representatives issued a statement via TMZ, in which they wrote: "On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released."

The outlet further reported that Mann, who is an experienced target shooter, had no intention of shooting himself, when he accidentally fired the weapon on his leg.

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The director's reps have released a statement. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

The acclaimed film director, screenwriter and producer, is best known for directing the iconic 1995 crime thriller Heat, starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

The film, widely regarded as one of the greatest crime dramas ever made, is among Mann's most celebrated works.

He has also directed a whole other string of successful films, including The Last of the Mohicans (1992), The Insider (1999), Collateral (2004) and Public Enemies (2009), as well as executive producing the hit 1980s television series Miami Vice.

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