Footage from inside Trump's Halloween party emerges as president unveils costume that took him '10 minutes'

Clips taken from inside the president's lavish Mar-a-Largo Halloween party have been shared on social media.

President Trump claimed he had 'no time' to dress up for his exclusive event last night (October 31), held at his luxury Mar-a-Lago estate, where membership reportedly costs a staggering six-figure sum.

Footage from inside the venue showed that no expense had been spared, with dancers dressed in elaborate animal costumes entertaining guests throughout the evening.

Trump had a number of Florida residents and visitors, including singers, models, investors and influencers, in attendance, as one said in a video on Instagram: "That's President Trump in the corner, this is what it's like to have dinner at Halloween with the president right behind you."

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An influencer sat next to her added: "For me it's like no big deal."

Trump noted that he got dressed in '10 minutes'. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The president noted that while some people take 'nine hours' to prepare their Halloween costumes, he had just 10 minutes prior to the party.

"Hello everyone, I came as Donald Trump," he said, speaking to reporters inside the venue.

"These people spend a lot of time and money, rich people. Have a good Halloween everyone, have a good time," he added.

An annual membership at Mar-a-Largo is thought to cost at least $200,000 a year, with a reported $1,000,000 initiation fee.

The party was held in the venue's lavish ballroom. (@WhiteHouse/YouTube)

The party took on a jungle theme, with the ballroom reportedly transformed with deep green decorations, oversized centrepieces and animal-inspired displays.

Guests embraced the theme, arriving in elaborate costumes featuring leopard, tiger and zebra prints.

There was also an apparent caviar service, with luxury supplier Golden Goat Caviar tagging Mar-a-Lago in an Instagram post following the event.

Trump arrived at around 8pm alongside members of the White House press pool, where he answered questions about the midterm elections (November 3).

But one exchange about the possibility of renewed military action against Iran has drawn particular attention.

Guests in attendance made every effort with their costumes. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

When asked whether the US could return to war with Iran the following week, he responded: "Why would you ask such a stupid question?"

But it wasn't the only Halloween bash the president hosted this week.

Trump and First Lady Melania hosted a separate event for children and families at the White House on Thursday (October 29), two days before his Mar-a-Lago party.

The annual trick-or-treat celebration saw thousands of children and their parents invited onto the South Lawn, where they could collect sweets, enjoy Halloween decorations and take photographs.