Katie Zacharia has a message for anyone planning to dress up as her this Halloween
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Katie Zacharia has a message for anyone planning to dress up as her this Halloween

The former press secretary weighed in how she feels about people considering going as her for Halloween

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: @‌katiezacharia/Instagram

Topics: Donald Trump, Halloween, Politics, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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