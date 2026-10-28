Katie Zacharia has a message for anyone planning to dress up as her this Halloween

Katie Zacharia doesn't mind if you want to dress up as her for Halloween.

Zacharia will go down in history as the person to have served the least time in the position of White House press secretary for the Trump administration after just five days in the role, beating Anthony Scaramucci's previous record of 11 days.

Her replacement has yet to be revealed, but apparently Nicki Minaj's name has been thrown out as a suggestion.

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White House Communications Director Steven Cheung quipped on Twitter alongside a video of him with the 'Starships' rapper: "Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!"

Away from who is replacing Zacharia, people are taking inspiration from her in other ways – that being for Halloween outfits.

Chatting on Newsmax last night (October 27), the mom-of-four weighed in on the idea of people dressing up as her for the spooky holiday.

"I hope you do dress up as me because it's absolutely hilarious," Zacharia shared. "We will be dressing up as a family. I will wear the OG costume and stay tuned what my kids will be."

In fact, Zacharia has expressed her disappointment that there isn't an official Halloween costume of her in stores.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Zacharia showed a series of Halloween outfits at Spirit Halloween and said that she was very disappointed that they don't have 'former press secretary' as an option.

Elsewhere in the conversation with Newsmax she debunked the rumors that her blonde locks are fake.

"I have never used extensions," Zacharia insisted. "This is my real hair. There was a lot of dragging me online. I've never actually dyed my hair."

She added: "I do have a trick to keeping in blonde. But it’s not dye so you can’t find it in a box."

Katie refuted the claims that her blonde hair is fake (Newsmax)

Zacharia has seemly taken her high profile exit from the White House in her stride. Reports first emerged on October 16 that Donald Trump has suggested she step down from the role.

The following day, she confirmed her departure and said it had been an 'honor' to work for Trump.

Zacharia penned on Twitter: "President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to."

"It was an honor to work for him," she concluded.

Trump has since shed more light on his thoughts about Zacharia and her departure and said she 'freaked out' at her first press conference – but remained very complimentary about her.

He said: "No wonder that poor young woman, she was a perfect, beautiful woman when she walked into that press room and they started screaming at her, she freaked out."