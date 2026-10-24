Katie Zacharia responds after Trump claimed she 'freaked out' during first press conference

Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has responded after Donald Trump claimed she 'freaked out' during her first and only press conference.

Zacharia lasted just five days in the job after an infamous presser which lasted just 14 minutes saw numerous awkward moments, including one where Zacharia called her husband 'my president'.

Just a few days later, Trump suggested she step down from the role as White House press secretary, and it was confirmed Zacharia had left the position soon after.

The president is currently on the campaign train ahead of next month's midterm elections and he brought up Zacharia's short tenure during a rally in Florida on Friday (October 23).

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Trump described her as a 'perfect, beautiful woman' who 'freaked out' during the press briefing.

"No wonder that poor young woman, she was a perfect, beautiful woman when she walked into that press room and they started screaming at her, she freaked out," the POTUS said.

The president claimed Zacharia 'freaked out' during her only press conference (Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

"And I said, ‘You know what? There are nicer ways for you to make a living. You want to deal with these maniacs, you can deal if you want, but there are easier ways for you to live."

After Trump's latest comments, Zacharia spoke to Newsweek, where she once again expressed her 'honor' to have had the opportunity to work for the president.

"It was an honor to work for President Trump, and no one has been more relentlessly attacked by the media than him," she said.

"The best is yet to come."

Zacharia continued to Newsweek: "As Rudyard Kipling wrote, ‘If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch.’ After a week with him on the midterm blitz, I saw that in action: working around the clock with world leaders—bringing hostages home and brokering peace—while speaking to crowds of Americans to win the midterms and deliver for the people."

Katie Zacharia is the shortest serving White House press secretary (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She added: "No one has carried the water for the Republican Party and America First like he has for over a decade, all without losing the common touch."

It's the latest statement from Zacharia after she left the role of White House press secretary last week.

The 42-year-old originally took to X to address her short tenure.

She penned: "President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to.

"It was an honor to work for him."