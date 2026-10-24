Man, 73, issues warning after suspected spider bite left him unable to walk a month later
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Man, 73, issues warning after suspected spider bite left him unable to walk a month later

It's believed Glenn Priestly was bitten by Britain's most venomous spider, the false black widow

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Good Morning Britain/YouTube

Topics: UK News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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