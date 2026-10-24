Psychic dubbed 'new Baba Vanga' made extremely specific 2026 Trump prediction and it's just come true
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Psychic dubbed 'new Baba Vanga' made extremely specific 2026 Trump prediction and it's just come true

British psychic Selina has predicted a number of major events involving Donald Trump

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: @‌soul_voyance/Instagram

Topics: Donald Trump

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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