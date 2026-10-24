Psychic dubbed 'new Baba Vanga' made extremely specific 2026 Trump prediction and it's just come true

A psychic is being hailed as the 'new Baba Vanga' after making a very specific prediction about Donald Trump, which appears to have come true.

Selina, a British psychic who posts from the handle @soul_voyance on social media, has made a number of striking predictions in the past which all appear to have been fulfilled.

These include Prince Harry's return to the UK last month, the assassination attempt on Trump's life in May of this year and the US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

Selina has made a number of predictions regarding Trump (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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Most recently, on October 7, Selina predicted that Trump would 'say something really strange and funny' at a public conference, even going as far as adding the detail that whatever he says is 'going to sound or say something along the lines of kiss my a**'.

Shockingly, just five days later, the 80-year-old made headlines for repeatedly praising the physique of Ohio Senator Jon Husted at a rally in Younstown, Ohio.

The president said: "I looked at his a**, and I looked at the whole, and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He’s got these like claws.

"You are a great athlete. I didn't know that because he doesn't talk about that. Congratulations. Now they finally know."

Trump became fixated on Jon Husted's physique (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Despite not using the exact phrase Seline suggested, people were pretty impressed, given you don't usually expect to hear a president, not even Trump, saying the word 'a**' in public.

However, Trump very quickly doubled down on his remarks when appearing at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on October 20, when he made more comments about Husted's muscular appearance.

He told the crowd he had 'never studied the body of a man before,' adding that it's 'not my thing'.

"But I looked at his a**, and then I looked at his legs. I said, 'His a**, s**t, it’s like, it’s like a pile of muscle. Then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'man, his feet are big'," he continued.

"Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. He’s like a piece of steel. I said, 'This guy’s a monster!'"

Unsurprisingly, the bizarre moment caught the attention of CNN host Anderson Cooper, who introduced a segment with a clip from Seinfeld where Cosmo Kramer mistakenly receives a vanity license plate that reads "ASSMAN," before giving Trump the new nickname: "Assman-in-chief."

Anderson added: "Well, big news for Kramer tonight. He is no longer New York’s most famous assman."