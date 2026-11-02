Psychic dubbed 'new Baba Vanga' makes chilling Trump health prediction

A psychic dubbed 'the new Baba Vanga' has predicted Donald Trump is in for a rocky ride for the rest of his term as president, and JD Vance may be forced to step in.

Speaking to UNILAD, psychic Selina shared her predictions for how things will play out during the rest of Trump’s term, saying she believes the president’s health could lead to a change in who carries out the duties of the office.

The comments made by Selina, who comes from a long line of psychics in her family that has been running for four generations, are predictions and are not medical information. The interview provides no evidence to support her claims about Trump’s health.

JD Vance for president?

"I just don't think he's going to be very well. I think there's a lot of health issues with him that are coming," she said to UNILAD when asked about Trump's future.

Selina suggested Vance could gradually assume more responsibility before a doctor tells Trump he needs to step back for medical reasons.

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Selina predicted that JD Vance could eventually become president as Trump takes on fewer responsibilities (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

She said she believed this could happen 'within the next year or so', adding that Trump would still be seen in public.

"I think Vance eventually becomes president," she said.

Donald Trump's health being 'hidden' from the US public

The psychic also raised the possibility of a heart issue, saying: "I think he could have problems with his heart."

She then claimed the public was not being told everything about Trump’s health: "I don't think they're telling us about his health. I think they're hiding it."

Selina’s most striking prediction was that Trump could end up in hospital.

"I do think there will be a massive health scare with Donald Trump, a massive health scare. I see him in hospital at some stage," she said.

While Selina did not give a specific date for the health scare, she said it could happen within the next year or so, linking it to Vance taking on an increasingly prominent role.

She described the vice president as 'strong' and said she believed he would remain influential. However, she did not provide a detailed timeline for a possible transfer of presidential responsibilities.

What else has Selina predicted?

The interview also touched on predictions about the British monarchy - she predicts Prince William will become king in May 2027, with a coronation potentially taking place in May 2028.

Selina also predicted another Iranian leader being assassinated, and massive job displacements through AI, which will replace workers across industries including teaching, healthcare, hospitality, customer service and administration.

However, she thinks technology will create plenty of new jobs for people to fill.

Selina is a British psychic who has made some bold predictions about Donald Trump, as well as the British monarchy and geopolitics (Instagram/@soul_voyance)

Selina's history of being a psychic

Selina's maternal grandmother was a working psychic in Greece and described unusual experiences from early childhood.

One of these experiences was particularly memorable; she recalled sensing a man in her family home when she was around three or four. Her mother later told her that a man had died in the room she had identified, confirming the eerie connection.

Selina said she began seeing spirits and experiencing psychic premonitions more clearly at around 13.