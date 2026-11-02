Psychic dubbed 'new Baba Vanga' makes chilling Trump health prediction
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Psychic dubbed 'new Baba Vanga' makes chilling Trump health prediction

She says psychic abilities run in her family, and has recalled an encounter from when she was three

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, JD Vance, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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