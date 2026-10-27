JD Vance makes cheeky remark about Trump's habit of noticing people's physiques at rally

JD Vance has poked fun at Donald Trump's habit of making comments about people's physique during rallies.

The president and vice president are currently touring the country ahead of next week's midterm elections, with Vance speaking at an event in Belgrade, Montana on Monday (October 26).

During his speech, the vice president revealed that Rep. Ryan Zinke had complimented his 'beautiful blue eyes', before going on to make a subtle joke at his boss.

"Now, somebody told me that Ryan Zinke complimented my beautiful blue eyes earlier today," the vice president said.

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"I was very excited about that, you know. We're not afraid. We're self-confident men in the Trump-Vance administration. The president's been noticing a lot about the physiques of everybody lately, and I am proud Congressman Zinke welcomed me in the right way."

Trump has bizarrely praised the physique of Sen. Jon Husted recently, as he admitted to looking at his backside.

"I don’t do this with men very often, I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete," Trump said during a rally earlier this month.

He continued: "I watched up and down. I looked at his a** and I looked at the whole - And then I looked at his hands. He's got these like claws."

Trump claimed he had been told Husted was 'the best player on the team', referring to the senator's past footballing career.

"He’s one of the most respected men in Washington, already, he hasn’t been there that long," the president added.

"Today I watched him on the plane coming in, ranting and ripping, he’s becoming a different man, now that we find out he was a great athlete."

The president has made a habit of commenting on people's physiques in recent months (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

And in more recent days, Trump bizarrely praised Nicki Minaj's 'beautiful a**', before going on to say that he hoped she hadn't felt 'insulted' by the remark.

Vance has previously spoke about Trump's comments regarding people's physiques during a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio last week.

"Now, this is a tough act to follow, ladies and gentlemen, because what could I possibly say about Jon Husted that Donald J. Trump has not already said?" the vice president said.

"Don't worry, I'm not talking about Jon Huston's a**. I'm not talking about it. But I am gonna tell you, is that over the last two years in less than one-third of a Senate term, Jon Husted has gotten more done than most United States senators get done in 10 years in Washington, DC."