JD Vance makes cheeky remark about Trump's habit of noticing people's physiques at rally
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JD Vance makes cheeky remark about Trump's habit of noticing people's physiques at rally

The vice president said there are 'self-confident men in the Trump-Vance administration'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, JD Vance, US News, Politics

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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