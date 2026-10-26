Body language expert spots hidden detail in Nicki Minaj's Trump rally appearance

A body language expert has broken down Nicki Minaj's appearance at a Michigan rally alongside Donald Trump.

The singer appeared on stage with the president ahead of next month's midterm elections, with Trump currently touring the country in the hope of winning over voters ahead of polling day.

On stage, Minaj said Trump had 'changed the energy of the country', adding: "He's given us a future to look forward to."

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While the rapper may have criticized some of Trump's policies during his first term, she has since stated she's the US leader's 'number one fan'.

As she led the crowd in chanting Trump's name, Minaj said: "We really need all these great people to be elected, because this is a major turning point for our country

Earlier on in the speech, Trump bizarrely praised Minaj's 'beautiful a**', before going on to say that he hoped she hadn't felt 'insulted' by the remark.

The rapper spoke on stage at the rally (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sean Johns, a body language expert at BodyLytics, stated Minaj was 'unbothered' by the remarks by Trump during the rally.

He told UNILAD: "He [Trump] put her on the spot, and she took the spot. The only honest second in this clip is the one before she stands, because everything after it is a performer at work.

"Then she stands, and standing is the choice. Someone who feels insulted stays in the seat and lets the applause cover it. She rises, waves to the room rather than to him, and turns around, which takes a line about her body and turns it into her moment.

"He described her. She presented herself. People who feel small make themselves smaller. She made herself bigger."

Johns then went on to describe the interaction between the pair, which according to him, was not as awkward as people on the internet made it out to be.

However, just because Minaj didn't show any dissatisfaction, doesn't mean she was 'fine' with the president's remarks, Johns pointed out.

The body language expert continued: "He's the one checking in, not her. 'I hope Nicki wasn't insulted' is a man hearing his own line land and testing the room, and the fist pump is relief that it did. She never has to reassure him, and that tells you who held the upper hand in that exchange.

Nicki Minaj joined Donald Trump on stage at a rally in Michigan (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"When she joins him on stage later, 'I will support you forever' closes the loop on her terms, not his.

"What most people will get wrong is reading the smile and the wave as proof she was fine with it. Nobody in a VIP seat in front of thousands has the option of looking hurt, so the social reaction is the only one available.

"What you can read is the choice she made with it: she went bigger, not smaller. If someone makes you the joke in a room, stand up and take the room."

White House director of communications Steven Cheung later shared a video with Minaj while onboard Air Force One, jokingly pretending to interview her for the role of White House press secretary.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!" he captioned the post.