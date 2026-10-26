Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders take legal action against My Chemical Romance over stage costumes
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Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders take legal action against My Chemical Romance over stage costumes

The lawsuit claims dancers carrying rifles were dressed in almost identical costumes to the cheerleaders

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Topics: Music, US News, Celebrity

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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