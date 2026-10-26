Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders take legal action against My Chemical Romance over stage costumes

The parent company of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against rock band My Chemical Romance.

The band are currently touring for the 20th anniversary of their third studio album The Black Parade, but their performance at LA’s Hollywood Bowl this weekend sparked backlash.

Members of My Chemical Romance performed alongside dancers dressed in costumes DCC claims are almost identical to the cheerleading team’s uniforms, and Pro Silver Star, the parent company, have taken legal action as a result.

The filing states that dancers, while performing their hit song 'Teenagers', carried what appeared to be rifles around the stage. Later, they acted out a firefight, with the cheerleaders pretending to be shot.

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The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been the subject of a long-running Netflix documentary series, and Pro Silver Star claims the use of similar uniforms by MCR's dancers has harmed their reputation.

Pro Silver Star, represented by celebrity attorney Alex Spiro, further wrote in court documents: "Audience members and online commentators understandably believed that the performers were the real Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and said so in social media posts that continue to circulate."

The filing also cited several social media posts showing fans mistaking performers for actual members of the DCC.

While the company noted that the performance was 'not litigious', and takes no issue with the band's 'music, its artistic ambitions, or any message Defendants seek to convey', they added: "Silver Star asks only that those performers not wear the DCC Uniform while doing it. The universe of alternative costume designs is effectively unlimited."

The legal team said a cease-and-desist letter was sent on October 22, arguing that the continued use of the uniforms could cause 'irreparable harm' to the reputation and goodwill Silver Star has built around the DCC brand.

"Silver Star thus is left with no choice but to bring this action to protect itself," the statement concluded.

The major world tour has taken them across the UK, Europe and North America so far this year.

My Chemical Romance have been touring The Black Parade since July 11, 2025 (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

And the band, fronted by Gerard Way, have been performing the album in full as part of an elaborate, theatrical show built around a fictional dystopian world.

Way has hinted that while the band has not released any original music since 2022, new tracks could be on the horizon, telling fans in September that the band have always wanted to make another record, although no release date has been confirmed.

My Chemical Romance is scheduled to perform at the Hollywood Bowl twice over Halloween weekend, with their 'The Black Parade' tour then heading to Asia after finishing its Los Angeles shows.

UNILAD has reached out to My Chemical Romance's representatives for comment.