Eric Bauza, voice actor behind Bugs Bunny, dies from hypertensive cardiovascular disease aged 46

Emmy-Award winning voice actor Eric Bauza, who gave life to iconic characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and more, has died aged 46.

The family of the generational Looney Tunes star confirmed the news in a devastating statement on Instagram.

"Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly. More details to come."

Bauza had worked to become one of the industry’s most in-demand voiceover actors, and had more than 400 acting credits to his name at the time of his death.

Advert

He died on Sunday (October 25) at his home as a result of hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records.

Chris DeFaria, who worked with the star earlier this year, noted that he will be remembered for his 'absolutely tireless dedication'.

The star won an Emmy-Award in 2023. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Speaking to Variety, the Looney Tunes 'Coyote vs. Acme' producer said: "He embodied everything we wanted from this film, including the major theme of the movie that a little guy can make a difference in this world.

"He’s a voiceover artist for animated characters that have historic precedents and roles, and somehow out of that, he carved out a place in this business."

He added: "And this past year, he had such an incredible impact, both on our movie, of course, but also on bringing attention to this amazing art form.”

Bauza grew up in Scarborough, a suburb of Toronto, in a Filipino-Canadian family.

His parents immigrated to Canada from the Philippines in the late 1960s, and his father and grandfather helped spark his love of classic cartoons, particularly Looney Tunes.

After studying radio, television and film production at Centennial College in Toronto, he began building a career behind the scenes.

His family announced the devastating news. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Following his death, Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks Chairman, Channing Dungey, said in a statement: "Eric said that carrying on the legendary legacy of the Looney Tunes was among the greatest honors of his life.

"In addition to his incredible talent, Eric was a treasured part of our animation family. Our hearts go out to his loved ones."

What is hypertensive cardiovascular disease?

The condition is a term for heart and blood vessel problems caused by long-term high blood pressure (hypertension), as per Cleveland Clinic.

When blood pressure stays too high, the heart has to work harder to pump blood around the body, and over time, this extra strain can damage blood vessels and change the structure and function of the heart.

Symptoms can include chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, heart palpitations and swelling in the legs or ankles.

However, some people may experience no symptoms until the condition becomes more advanced.