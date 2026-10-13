Monsters, Inc.'s Boo voice actor has just celebrated her 30th birthday – here's what she's doing now

It's been 25 years since we were first introduced to Boo, Sully, Mike and the rest of the Monsters Inc. gang (we can't believe it either). Somehow, we blinked and Boo, voiced by Mary Gibbs, has just celebrated her 30th birthday.

While celebrating her big 3-0, the voice actor posted a before and after picture to her Instagram, which was originally posted by Pubity. "If you don't feel old yet, the voice of Boo just turned 30," the caption read.

Monsters Inc. was released in November 2001, and grossed over $560.5 million worldwide. After the huge success, the sequel, Monsters University, was released in 2013.

Going down the voice acting route may not have been Gibbs' original plan, as she landed the role completely by chance. Her father, Rob Gibbs, was working as a storyboard artist on the movie, and brought her in as they needed a young girl to draw.

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And the rest, as they say, is history...

Mary Gibbs is now 30 years old (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Where is Boo voice actor Mary Gibbs now?

Since voicing the beloved Boo, Gibbs also famously voiced young Riley in Pixar's Inside Out.

However, the star has largely stepped away from Hollywood, and now works in massage therapy and holistic wellness.

She also became passionate about yoga after being diagnosed with scoliosis as a teenager.

As per Cleveland Clinic, scoliosis 'is an abnormal side-to-side curvature of your spine.' Normally, a persons spine has a slight forward and backward curve. However, in those who suffer from scoliosis, their spine curves to the left and right.

In 2012, she underwent a 10-vertebrae spinal fusion.

“I didn’t go to physical therapy. I like to say that I intuitively worked with my body, and as soon as I could stand by myself, I started doing yoga poses and put my hands over my head and do little stretches," she told 7 News. She told the outlet she was 'able to do a handstand after two months,' and after that, her movement was 'limitless.'

"A big thing is having a positive mindset - I think that attributes a lot to my fast recovery. And of course, the work that I put into it as well," she added.

Gibbs hasn't left Monsters Inc. behind

Gibbs definitely hasn't left her Monsters Inc. days behind her. In fact, in her Instagram profile picture she can be seen wearing a Sully onesie.

The film is credited in a number of her recent pictures, as she recently attended Valleyscon & Cymru Horror Con.

In the caption of the post, she penned: "Had such a great time @valleyscon_cymruhorrorcon last weekend! So grateful I get to travel the world and meet Monsters Inc fans all over the world!"



