Monsters, Inc.'s Boo voice actor has just celebrated her 30th birthday – here's what she's doing now
Home>Film & TV

Monsters, Inc.'s Boo voice actor has just celebrated her 30th birthday – here's what she's doing now

Mary Gibbs has since gone down a completely different career path

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Topics: Pixar, Nostalgia, Film and TV, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: