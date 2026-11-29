I'm A Celebrity star Joanna Page has revealed the guidance she was given by her Love Actually co-star Liam Neeson after she was cast in a risqué role.

The Gavin and Stacey alum was one of the couples seen in the 2003 romcom, appearing as Judy.

Her character could be seen alongside Martin Freeman, who played her romantic interest, John, and detailed how they began to fall in love after appearing as porn star body doubles.

When Leigh Francis brought up her strong tie to Christmas, thanks to the beloved British film, she said the role was 'half easy to do and half scary,' but that Neeson had some words of wisdom for her.

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She said at first, that she only took the role because of Freeman, noting: "He's just been in The Office, so he can't be a pervert, so that was the reason why I took the part."

Joanna Page opened up about Love Actually (Universal Pictures)

She then said of Neeson's advice: "He said, 'Don't let them take too much from you. Stay strong and don't give them any more than you want to'."

She then called him 'gorgeous' and noted that during 'the read through for Love Actually I was starstruck'.

Page explained that she also attended the home of the film's creator, Richard Curtis, and said: "I'd never seen such an amazing looking house, it was incredible."

She added: "We turned up in our cherry red Peugeot, and I had to find a parking space in between everyone's drivers."

As Francis told her she was a staple of yearly Christmas celebrations as many have a tradition to watch the film annually, she said: "I do quite like being part of Christmas, yeah!"

The actress further said she's even more tied to Christmas than you'd expect as not only was she in Love Actually, but also in Nativity Two, and two Gavin & Stacey Christmas Specials.

The clip of Page talking about her time on the film came after the official page for I'm A Celeb posted a clip of her conversation and captioned it: " On the third day of Christmas, Joanna gave to me: three Xmas movies, Two Gavin & Stacey specials, and a nude scene in Love Actually."





There, she can be seen discussing her decision to bare all when opting to wash herself, leading Francis to ask if ITV would pixelate her breasts.

He then asked if the same was done in her scenes with Freeman over two decades ago, to which she said they were not blurred or hidden.

The flick has been loved by many ever since it came out, and its cast was full of A-list talent, like 17-year-old Keira Knightley starring as Juliet.

The Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln was also in it, Julie Thompson, Alan Rickman, and many more added to the list of famed actors who took part.

Hugh Grant even played the British Prime Minister in the flick; Colin Firth was a divorced writer and many more carried the film to success.

Ah, and soon we can all sit and watch it once again as Christmas approaches.