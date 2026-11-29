A weather reporter took a savage swipe at the president outside the White House during a live Thanksgiving broadcast.

Senior National Correspondent Justin Michaels has received backlash online after making a cryptic joke referring to the president while reporting outside the Executive Mansion.

"Looking back at the White House, always beautiful to see the White House regardless of the resident of that home," he said during his weather report.

And while severe storms swept across parts of the US over Thanksgiving, disrupting celebrations and causing travel chaos, users online spared some time among their festivities to call out the Weather Channel reporter.

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"Legacy media can’t even do the weather without bias," one said.

As another added: "The Weather Channel should be shut down immediately for this disgraceful comment."

"@weatherchannel how dare you put politics in the weather report," a third said.

Others blasted the report as 'stupid' and 'unprofessional'.

The weatherman received numerous hateful comments. (@jmichaelsnews/Instagram)

Another furiously demanded: "I want his resignation from the Weather Channel. It is offensive to the people that voted for Trump!"

"There are lots of weather apps. Yours won't be on my phone anymore," one also wrote.

Others claimed they would never watch the channel again, as they added: "Well over HALF THE COUNTRY VOTED FOR OUR PRESIDENT."

But Michaels, who started at the Weather Channel in 2016, doubled down on his comments in a statement on X.

"In such a polarized society, it’s a completely legitimate thing to say," he claimed.

"I don’t care who lives in that house. It’s gorgeous. And we’re lucky to have it."

Severe storms struck many regions over Thanksgiving. (Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images)

Many defended his comments, as one said: "The majority of America agrees with this weatherman."

Another wrote: "You want to shut down a media channel because of what one of its reporters said? Have you ever heard of something called the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which bars federal, state, and local governments from censoring expression or punishing people or an entity for what they say or publish?”

The Thanksgiving period was marked by widespread severe weather across the US, with powerful storms bringing heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding and snowfall to several states.

The East Coast was particularly affected, with more than 900,000 homes and businesses losing power and thousands of flights delayed or cancelled.

The conditions were so severe that New York's iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed until Saturday for the first time in its 100-year history.

And the disruption didn't end there, with further storms forecast to affect Americans travelling home over the weekend.







