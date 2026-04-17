Donald Trump has revealed that he thought the DoorDash McDelivery stunt this week was ‘a little tacky’.

The president was recently filmed as part of a stunt at the White House in which he ordered McDonald's through DoorDash, and what happened next confused the internet.

On Monday (April 13), Trump got two bags filled with fast food and DoorDash said it was the first-ever delivery inside the Oval Office.

The delivery driver, who was pictured wearing a ‘DoorDash Grandma’ shirt, was a woman called Sharon Simmons and could be heard saying that the items in the familiar brown McDelivery bags were Trump’s ‘favorite’. The White House later said the bags were filled with cheeseburgers and fries.

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The Arkansas native also thanked the POTUS for his ‘no tax on tips’ policy, previously outlined in his ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’.

(Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump spoke about the encounter during a roundtable in Las Vegas on Thursday (April 16), while promoting his ‘no tax on tips’ policy.

“It was a little bit of a, you know, I mean to be honest, it was a little tacky,” he said, as the crowd laughed.

Trump went on to claim: “They come up with these crazy ideas like McDonald's, although that was the biggest ever on Google, they said.”

“When we do these things in politics, they’re a little embarrassing, but we do them,” he added, claiming stunts like this help you win by 'landslides'.

Simmons, who has been a ‘full-time Dasher since 2021’ according to the White House, gushed: “It’s good. It has helped my family out immensely and I definitely appreciate it.”

Speaking to DoorDash, Simmons said that it was an ‘incredible honor’ to represent her employer at the White House.

“Thanks to DoorDash, I have been able to provide for my family while keeping the schedule that works best for me, something I never thought would be possible,” she continued.

“Now No Tax on Tips has taken things to the next level, letting me keep more of the tips I earn and deserve.”

Trump gave Simmons a $100 tip, and she reportedly made $11,000 in tips in 2025.

What is Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' policy?

The ‘No Tax on Tips’ policy doesn’t completely eliminate taxes on tips. Instead, it allows eligible workers to deduct up to $25,000 in tip income each year for a limited time, The Guardian reports.

Workers still need to report all their tips as income, and they may still owe other taxes, such as payroll taxes or state taxes.

According to the White House, over '5.5 million Americans have claimed No Tax on Tips so far, with an average deduction of over $7,100'.

Trump gave Simmons a $100 tip (Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The stunt had a mixed reaction on social media, with several users accusing DoorDash and the White House of misleading the public.

Others have been critical of DoorDash associating with the Trump administration.

"Dear @DoorDash I just deleted your app. I don't do business with corporations that do business with @realDonaldTrump. If I'm not alone, then you should be out of business very soon," wrote one customer on X.

“No one is claiming it was a real delivery,” said Julian Crowley, DoorDash’s head of public affairs, on social media.

“It was clearly and obviously a planned event to mark a new policy starting. To claim Sharon is a prop, plant or an actor is totally wrong and off base. She is a Dasher and she participated to support the policy that benefits her.”