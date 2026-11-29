A doctor has recalled being 'in awe' of a patient after delivering the devastating news to him that he was dying.

Hearing the news that you're dying is not a sentence anybody ever wants to hear, and this man was undeniably shocked to be told this.

The main reason he had been brought into hospital was because he'd fainted on a bus. Next thing you know, he was being told he had just hours left of his life.

Dr. Barrie Stevenson recently recalled his exchange with the man, whom he named Arthur. He did not share the patient's real name so that his privacy would be protected.

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Dr. Stevenson said that prior to Arthur's fainting spell, he shared that he had been suffering with stomach pain for a couple of days. He went on to order a CT scan for the man which went on to reveal something 'catastrophic'.

A doctor has recalled the unprecedented reaction he got after telling a man he was dying (Getty Stock)

"He had an enormous aneurysm in his aorta, which is the largest artery in the body and it had ruptured," Dr. Stevenson said. When he showed the scans to a colleague, they said there was 'no realistic prospect of saving Arthur with an operation'.

After receiving the sad news, the medical professional then had to give Arthur his bleak prognosis.

"Arthur wasn't expecting anything like this. He was feeling better and I imagine he was looking forward to going home," Dr. Stevenson shared in a YouTube video, "and I was about to tell him he was dying."

Apparently doctors are taught how to deliver bad news to people and are advised to be clear, compassionate, and give patients time to process.

Going on to recall breaking the news to Arthur, the doctor said: "I explained what we'd found. I tried to be as plain and gentle as I could – and then I stopped talking."

Dr. Barrie Stevenson recalled the moving encounter in a new YouTube video (@barriestevensonauthor/YouTube)

He explained that he went silent because people often don't take in anything you say after telling them devastating news like they're going to die soon.

Dr. Stevenson stayed sat by Arthur until he felt ready to talk. Eventually he was, and the first question he asked what how long he had left. He then learned that surgeons gave him anywhere between three to six hours left to live.

It was the next part that left Dr. Stevenson floored. "He went quiet again. I stayed with him. Eventually he turned back towards me and held out his hand. I took it, and his handshake was firm," he remembered.

"He thanked me. He told me the service had been amazing and that he was so grateful for everything we'd done for him. He said he had appreciated the time I'd taken to explain what was happening and sit with him."

The medical professional said he was 'in awe' of Arthur (@barriestevensonauthor/YouTube)

Dr. Stevenson said he felt 'such respect' for Arthur in that moment, and was even 'in awe' of him.

The doctor told him that they'd do everything they could to keep him comfortable and when asked if there was anything in particular he wanted, Arthur simply asked for a cup of tea. Dr. Stevenson took it upon himself to make the drink for the dying man, rather than asking somebody else to.

He checked in on Arthur one last time before finishing his shift that fateful day and saw the man with his daughters at his bedside.

When Dr. Stevenson returned to work the following day, he learnt that Arthur had passed away peacefully in the night 'without any distress' and with his daughters by his side.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].