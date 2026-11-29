Elon Musk was reportedly left reeling after learning that Iran had used Starlink to carry out attacks on US forces earlier this year.

As per a new report, there were two instances of unauthorized use of Musk's internet service in Iran.

The findings by The Washington Post date back to March, shortly after the US started bombing Iran in late February.

America's initial attack on the country's capital of Tehran claimed the life of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran then retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US military bases across the Middle East.

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But, during the week that the attacks took place, Musk reportedly learned that Iran had been exploiting Starlink to wage its military campaign against US troops, per The Post.

Iran's usage of Starlink was confirmed to the news outlet by four people familiar with the operations who wished to remain anonymous.

Starlink isn't actually licensed to operate in Iran, but somehow the service is active there.

Apparently Iran used Elon Musk's internet service Starlink to carry out attacks on US troops (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What Musk has said in the past about Starlink being used in military operations

Musk has made numerous statements in the past about Starlink being a civilian communications service, not a military weapon.

For example, earlier this year the tech mogul responded directly to Russia's claims that the US military was using Starlink on LUCAS (Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System) drones.

"It is a violation of commercial Starlink terms of service to use the terminal for weapon systems. This applies to all users and is shut down when discovered," he wrote on Twitter at the time.

"There is a separate network called Starshield, which is operated by the US government. This is not under SpaceX control."

The SpaceX founder has made it clear in the past that Starlink isn't to be used for military operations (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Difference between Starlink and Starshield

While both are developed by SpaceX, Starshield 'leverages SpaceX's Starlink technology and launch capability to support national security efforts', the SpaceX's website explains.

It's specifically designed for government use with an initial focus on three key areas: communications, earth observation, and hosted payloads.

In simple terms, Starlink is a global satellite internet provider and Starshield is a secure military and intelligence satellite platform.

UNILAD have approached SpaceX for comment on The Washington Post's findings.

Starlink is said to have over 13,000,000 users (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The news about Iran using Starlink come shortly after there were reports about a possible attack on Washington DC.

On November 17, CNN said that Iran was planning to detonate a 'dirty bomb' or a chemical weapon in the capital.

A so-called dirty bomb is a type of a radiological dispersal device (RDD) that combines a conventional explosive, such as dynamite, with radioactive material, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website explains.

In response, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said that the US was 'monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland'.