President Donald Trump has issued a terrifying warning to Iran following reports of a possible 'dirty-bomb' attack on Washington D.C.

CNN reported this week that sources from the intelligence community had shared that Iran were weighing up a a possible 'dirty bomb' attack on the city.

Never one to mince his words, Trump has responded in typical fashion.

Asked about the reports on Tuesday, Trump said Iran would 'pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before' if it attacked the capital.

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He added that the administration was taking the matter 'seriously'.

The Trump administration said the Iranian threat of a dirty bomb attack on Washington D.C. was 'credible'(Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

The network reported that US intelligence indicates Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Lauen Bis said the US is 'monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland'.

Trump declared last week that the war with Iran, which began in February, would be over 'fairly soon'.

The US and Iran remain locked in conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. Talks to end the American blockade and hostilities have so far failed to product any tangible results.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved into military housing by the Secret Service last week. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

CNN also reported that the Secret Service moved Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into military housing last week after threats from Iran.

It noted that Iranian plotting against current and former US officials, including a 2024 murder-for-hire plot against Trump, dates back to his first administration and has largely focused on chances to kill officials overseas.

Separately, in a letter sent to congressional leaders last week, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and CIA Director John Ratcliffe urged reauthorization of a surveillance law that allows officials to collect foreigners' communications. The law expired in June amid a standoff between the White House and Congress, although existing orders carry on until March 2027.

The letter argued delay would put lives at risk at home and among troops abroad.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said there are 'no credible threats to the homeland' at this time. (Department of Homeland Security)

What is a dirty bomb?

A dirty bomb packages radioactive materials into a conventional bomb. A nuclear bomb relies on a nuclear-fission reaction and would be exponentially more destructive, though a dirty bomb can still disperse dangerous airborne radiation for blocks or even miles.

A spokesperson for the Iranian Mission to the United Nations said Iran 'considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate' and 'categorically rejects' the 'false and fabricated allegations'.

The spokesperson did not explicitly address the dirty bomb intelligence.

UNILAD has approached the White House for comment.