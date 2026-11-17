Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not die by suicide alleges a leading forensic expert who says the cause of death was homicide.

Professor Michael Freeman told the BBC’s Newsnight he reviewed the New York City medical examiner’s report on the death and has concluded Epstein was most likely killed by being strangled from behind.

In 2019, the New York medical examiner found after carrying out an autopsy there was no evidence of the defensive wounds consistent with a homicide and Epstein’s injuries were in keeping with a suicide.

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The financier and convicted sex offender was found dead in his New York prison cell on 10 August 2019 while he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

The chief examiner at the time of Epstein’s death, Dr Barbara Sampson previously said, “I stand firmly behind our determination of the cause and manner of death for Mr. Epstein.”

Dr Freeman said he believed Epstein's injuries were consistent with homicide (BBC)

The original medical examiner told the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General that the injuries were more consistent with suicide by hanging than homicide by strangulation, according to Brit Brief.

Unilad contacted Dr Sampson via email for comment.

Freeman previously served as an expert in US death in custody cases including George Floyd.

The professor did not see the body but based his opinion on images and written records from the medical examiner’s report passed to him by Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein.

He said his research has not been peer reviewed, and he stated he was not paid by Mark Epstein, who has stated he believes his brother was murdered while in custody.

Michael Freeman spoke to Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight (BBC)

Freeman said Epstein’s body showed signs of an assault, with a left shoulder haemorrhage and injuries he believed were consistent with blows to the face.

Instead of suicide, Freeman told the BBC the injuries were consistent with strangulation using a ligature and this was also used to suspend the body from the bed of the cell.

He also pointed to fingernail marks above the ligature marks on Epstein’s neck, which he said “would be consistent with strangulation, particularly from behind. And the attempt by the victim to try to remove the ligature from the neck”.

He said “the injuries and the way the body was found don't match up. There's only one remaining explanation then, and that is that the death was as a result of a homicide.”

Freeman said he had ‘no idea’ who may have killed Epstein if his death were not a suicide.

Epstein died in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

He continued: “That is not something I have an opinion about. That isn't any part of any investigation that I've done.”

When asked if his conclusion could fall into that of a conspiracy theory, Freeman said: “I have the luxury of being able to say, don't take my word for it, let everybody look at it.

“If you think I'm still a conspiracy theorist because I'm looking at something that looks like a strangulation and say, I think it is a strangulation and I don't think it could be a hanging, show me where I got it wrong.”

“I'm wide open to that. I'm an academic. I'm quite happy to hear people's theories on things that are informed,” he said.

Before his death, Epstein was charged with running a network of underaged girls for sex. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.



