There are a lot of places left to be discovered by humans, and when that happens, people are going to see things that knock their socks off – like these two Pacific Ocean locations.

According to a new study in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, there are coral atolls, named Bikar and Bokak, that are the perfect examples of seeing what ecosystems look like under the sea when humans leave them alone.

The atolls are in the Marshall Islands and are just two of the most intact ecosystems remaining in the area.

Bikar and Bokak are approximately 116 and 385 kilometres from the nearest inhabited atoll, and have been largely left undisturbed.

Advert

However, back in 2023, a team of researchers carried out extensive monitoring of the land, sea and sky, and what they found has been since noted to be ‘the best ecological reference systems’ to potentially rebuild the sea’s ever-growing destruction.

Bikar and Bokak remain largely untouched in the Pacific Ocean (EU)

There, they found vast seabird and shorebird populations, vegetation, turtle nesting (Bikar), coral reefs and fish communities (Bokak).

They even think they may have found two new species.

To do this, the researchers used a variety of methods to view the atolls, such as scuba, underwater video, deep-sea camera deployments and a submarine.

Per Dr Alan Friedlander, a marine ecologist at the University of Hawai’i: “Bikar and Bokak are not just treasures for the Marshall Islands but for the entire planet, a gift from the community of Utirik Atoll, which has traditionally and vigilantly safeguarded these fragile ecosystems for decades.”

“We set out to inform the creation of a highly protected area within the scope of the Marshall Islands’ Reimaanlok vision, which means ‘looking towards the future,’” said Friedlander. “It is a national, community-led conservation framework designed to protect marine and terrestrial resources while ensuring island life thrives for generations to come.”

The team performed an initial assessment of the atolls, and two years later, around 48,000 square kilometres around the atolls were named the country’s first national marine sanctuary thanks to the ‘extensive seabird colonies’ found, and more.

“These atolls have extensive seabird colonies, mature native vegetation, active turtle nesting, high reef-fish biomass and large predators, coral-dominated reefs at Bokak, structurally complex mesophotic habitats, and surprisingly diverse and poorly known deep-sea communities,” said Friedlander.

The scientists discovered a large number of fish and sea life (Frontier / Sec. Marine Ecosystem Ecology)

In the locations, the team found 15 seabird colonies that may be actively breeding, 266 groups of reef fish, 138 groups of fish in the deep depths, 15 groups of open-water predators like sharks, and 79 groups of deep-sea fishes.

“There is also a bit of a lottery involved as to which species show up and persist at remote locations,” Friedlander explained.

“They are among the best ecological reference systems we have to better understand what we have lost elsewhere and to provide fundamental insights needed for effective conservation and restoration efforts,” he added.

“The Marshall Island government should be applauded for their foresight in protecting these global biodiversity hotspots, where human activity is distant and habitats teem with life,” said Friedlander. “As human activities increasingly threaten biodiversity, areas devoid of intense human impacts serve as vital refugia. Large marine protected areas serve as globally important ecological reference systems for understanding the structure and future trajectories of tropical oceanic ecosystems in the Anthropocene.”