Scientist issues 'megatsunami' warning to US after monitoring unstable volcano in the ocean
Home>News>US News

Scientist issues 'megatsunami' warning to US after monitoring unstable volcano in the ocean

The active volcano, located on an island, could collapse and send huge waves across the ocean which would batter a US coastline

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: DESIREE MARTIN / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Climate Change, Environment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

You might also like

Choose your content: