AI reveals the five safest countries to be in to survive global disaster
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AI reveals the five safest countries to be in to survive global disaster

There's a number of factors that make these five countries safe, including their location, resources and food production

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: World News, Artificial Intelligence, New Zealand, Iceland

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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