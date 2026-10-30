Map shows nations urging people to stockpile food as ex-FBI boss tells Americans to take warning seriously

North America is just one part of the globe that's been urged to start stocking up on essentials incase of an emergency.

In recent days, former FBI boss Dan Bongino issued a stark warning about taking the stockpiling advice seriously.

"Get your stuff today. Please. Do it for your family," he said on his podcast, adding: "The best day of your life, you don't need them. And in 10 years, you're like, 'Ah, I wasted $1,000 or whatever.'

"The worst day in your life is your kids looking you in the face like, 'Hey dad, mom, where's the water?' And, 'Well, we don't have any.'"

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Bongino went on to insist that your neighbors 'are not going to have any extra food'.

As well as food and water, an item in particular people have been told to get their hands on is a radio – in particular one that picks up the NOAA weather bands easily and effectively.

Some of the items people are being urged to purchase (UNILAD/Getty Stock Images)

In addition to North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), there are other parts of the world that are being told to start prepping.

When it comes to Europe, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, and Croatia are all advising emergency food stockpiling, Newsweek reports.

The UK is arguably one of the latest countries to give this advice, with experts saying Britain is 'lightyears behind' their European neighbors.

Then there's Asia: Japan, Taiwan, Israel, India, Philippines and Singapore, have also been advised to prepare for an emergency situation.

All the countries across the globe that are being told to stockpile on essentials (UNILAD)

In Japan specifically, the government has told residents to have 72 hours-worth of food and water.

Disaster Management Minister Goshi Hosono recently said (as per Seoul Economic Daily): "I would like to say at least three days' worth, and a week's worth if possible."

He added: "Please prepare enough food, toilet supplies and water at home so that you can manage even without public support from the government."

New Zealand and Australia have been told to stockpile as well, in addition to South Africa, Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil.

Vladimir Putin says he's 'ready for war' with Europe (Sergey Bobylev / Sputnik/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Europe in particular should be preparing for an emergency situation as Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia is 'ready' for war.

"We are ready for war with Europe, but we don’t want it," the Russian president said, Metro Online reports, adding: "As for them – if anyone desires such a thing, let them prepare."

Putin also said that the West had 'failed to achieve their goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia'.

He further warned: "If things go too far, there will be no winners at all."