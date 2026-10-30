Map shows nations urging people to stockpile food as ex-FBI boss tells Americans to take warning seriously
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Map shows nations urging people to stockpile food as ex-FBI boss tells Americans to take warning seriously

Countries across the globe are being urged to start stockpiling on essentials

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: World News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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